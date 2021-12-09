‘Dreaming of flying freely’: Jordanian man simulates plane cockpit at home

Jordanian Muhammad Malhas has long harboured dreams of being a pilot. Now at 76 years old, he's soaring above the clouds - in a cockpit he built in his basement.

