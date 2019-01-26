Dreaming of Retiring Abroad? This Country Is the Most Popular Retirement Destination

When you retire, you may choose to downsize to a smaller home to save money. Or perhaps you'll want to move closer to your children or grandchildren. Some people, though, are ready to take on an entirely new adventure by retiring abroad.

Roughly 21% of Americans say they'd like to retire abroad, according to a recent survey from Provision Living. The most popular retirement destination among those with wanderlust? Italy! Imagine spending your golden years walking the streets of a historic Italian city, visiting coffee shops, museums, and famous landmarks.

Retiring in a new country is a thrilling opportunity, but it's not right for everyone. There are plenty of important things to consider when deciding if a retirement abroad is right for you. How long will your retirement savings last in your preferred destination? Will your healthcare needs be met at a reasonable price? Do you need to learn a new language? Will sacrificing regular visits with nearby friends and family make you lonely or homesick?

Moving to a new city or state can be exhausting enough; picking up anew in a foreign country will probably be one of the biggest challenges you've ever faced. If you're not up for some hard work to get settled, the struggles may outweigh the rewards.

Can you claim Social Security benefits if you retire abroad?

You'll also need to consider how Social Security plays into the equation. In general, as long as you're eligible to receive benefits -- meaning you've contributed to the Social Security system through taxes for a minimum of 40 quarters (or 10 years) over your lifetime -- you can still receive those benefits you're entitled to even if you retire outside the U.S. Also, if you worked part of your career in another country and contributed to a program similar to Social Security in that country, you're still eligible to receive benefits as long as it's one of the 26 countries that the U.S. has entered into totalization agreements with.

Where it gets dicey is if you spend a good chunk of your career working in a country that's not part of a totalization agreement -- in that case, if you don't work enough quarters in either country to be eligible for benefits, you won't receive benefits at all.

Keep in mind that this primarily applies to expats who have spent much of their career traveling. But even if you've never worked outside the U.S., it's still a good idea to double check that you are eligible to collect Social Security if you retire abroad -- especially if you will be depending on your benefits to make ends meet during retirement.

Is retiring overseas right for you?

Ready to pack your bags and buy a plane ticket? For the jet-setting type, retiring abroad can even save money and make your final act in life more fulfilling. The key is doing your research to make sure retiring abroad is right for you -- and if so, choosing the perfect destination.

Leaving behind loved ones paired with language barriers and cultural differences could lead to feelings of social isolation in your new home. There are also a plethora of other administrative things to consider like opening new bank accounts, getting a driver's license, sorting out taxes, and obtaining a residency visa or work permit (if you want to pick up a part-time job during retirement).