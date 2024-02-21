Dreaming of vineyards, hikes and ocean views? Boise’s newest direct flight can take you

February is a month when Idahoans start dreaming of warmer, sunnier places. A new direct flight opening in Boise will allow locals to jump on a plane and be in just such a place in under two hours.

Avelo Airlines has announced a new nonstop flight to California’s wine country twice a week.

Avelo will fly between the Boise Airport and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport, located more than an hour north of San Francisco, beginning May 2, the company announced in a news release. Flights will be on Thursdays and Sundays.

The Northern California airport is just outside the city of Santa Rosa on the edge of the Sonoma Valley, and is surrounded by vineyards and wineries.

Avelo Airlines launched its first Boise flight in May 2022, to Hollywood Burbank Airport. It’s been a success ever since, according to Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy.

“We have been very encouraged by the positive reception Avelo has received in Boise and are excited to add this second popular California destination,” Levy said in a news release. “With the addition of this exclusive nonstop service, getting to the Bay Area and California Wine Country is now more affordable and easier than ever for travelers in southwest Idaho.”

In its announcement, Avelo highlighted the wonders of Sonoma, a place known for its vineyards and ocean views as you head west. Activities and sites in the area include hiking, biking, fishing, swimming, boating, camping and festivals.

“Home to more than 425 wineries, towering redwoods, 55 miles of rugged Pacific coastline, and small towns, Sonoma County is what Northern California vacation dreams are made of,” Avelo Airlines said in the release.

The airline also announced a deal allowing a limited number of customers to book a one-way flight by Feb. 28 for $62 at aveloair.com.

Avelo is new to the scene, having launched in 2021. Since then, the company said it’s flown more than 20,000 flights to 48 destinations in 23 states. Avelo targets underserved communities and routes at smaller airports, according to the company.

The airline had the fewest flight cancellations in the country and the second-most on-time flights in 2023, according to Anuvu data. Its airplanes are Boeing 737s.

“We’re thrilled to see Avelo announce a new nonstop summer service to Sonoma County, California, starting this May. Sonoma offers an unmatched weekend getaway,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said in the statement.