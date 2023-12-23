Dreaming of a white Christmas? Not this year

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Hopes of a white Christmas will likely have to stay dreams this year, with rain and above-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

Ahead of holiday travels, people can expect rain that starts Saturday and moves through the night. According to Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist Faith Fredrickson, rain is expected on Christmas morning and during the day. Monday's temperature is expected to sit in the high 40s or low 50s.

With the higher temperatures, Fredrickson said it doesn't seem like ice on the roads will be an immediate concern.

"At least at this point it looks like it'll be just kind of wet for the most part," she said. "It looks like lows for Christmas Eve night going into Christmas morning will probably be in the mid 30s to low 40s."

Fredrickson said there is a chance of some windy conditions Christmas Eve and into Christmas Day, but "nothing too terrible by any means."

