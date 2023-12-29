Dreaming of winning the lottery? Here's a look at NJ's top 5 big winners in 2023

As the year comes to a close, let's take a look at the biggest lottery prizes won this year in New Jersey.

Overall, lottery players in the Garden State won over $2 billion in prizes across the many games offered in the state, the New Jersey Lottery announced this week.

2023 Top 5 lottery prizes won in NJ

1: $25.8 million – Pick-6, Aug. 14

The biggest win didn't come from the Powerball or the Mega Millions and their massive jackpots. It was the NJ Lottery's Pick-6 jackpot sold at Quick Chek in Point Pleasant. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 10, 12, 21, 30, 38, and 45.

2: $7.3 million – Pick-6, Feb. 16

The second spot on the list was a another Pick-6 jackpot won down the shore. The winning ticket was sold at the Soda King in Manalapan. The winning numbers in that Pick-6 were: 03, 07, 17, 18, 26, and 42.

3: $4 million - Mega Millions, Jan. 31

Next on the list is a non-jackpot prize won by a lottery player who purchased a Mega Millions ticket at Metro Liquors in North Arlington. The winning ticket matched the five white balls and had the Megaplier option to maximize the second-tier prize. The $31 million jackpot was won in Maine in that same during. The winning Mega Millions that day were: 07, 09, 18, 29, 39 and Mega Ball: 13.

4: $3.5 million - Cash4Life, April 18

Coming in at four is another multi-state lottery. The winning ticket was B & B Liquors in West Orange for the $1,000 a Day for Life grand prize. The ticket had a cash value of $3,500,000. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 08, 12, 16, 18, 21 and the Cash Ball: 04.

5: $3 million – Mega Millions, Oct. 6

Another second-tier Mega Millions prize rounds out the Top 5. A lottery player who purchased the winning ticket at Freedom News in Jersey City matched the five white balls and had the Megaplier to take home the $3 million prize. The winning Mega Millions numbers in that drawing were: 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 and Mega Ball: 22. Another NJ lottery won $1 million in the same drawing while the $360 million jackpot was won in Texas.

Top 5 lottery jackpots won in 2023

Four lottery players won billion-dollar jackpots in 2023 playing the Powerball and Mega Millions.

