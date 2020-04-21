DreamLife Recovery Expands Alumni Services To Help Individuals Return To Work

DONEGAL, Pa., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DreamLife Recovery, LLC. proudly announces their Recovery Work Initiative Internship Program for their alumni community. DreamLife Recovery combines practices of eastern spirituality and modern, evidence-based therapies to provide well-rounded treatment to those in recovery.

"We are here to help individuals get back to work. This exciting opportunity is made exclusively available to graduates of DreamLife Recovery. It is a paid internship and the program provides carefully selected candidates the ability to break through employment barriers, often experienced by those in recovery, and 'reboot' into the workforce," Matt Staniszewski, MBA, EDFP, and Director of Community Relations of DreamLife Recovery states.

Dr. Gina Marchando, Executive Director of DreamLife Recovery, states, "While career paths or educational endeavors may experience unexpected life challenges, DreamLife recognizes the diversity in potentially untapped, raw talent and perspectives each client brings upon entering and throughout a continuum of care. Despite their setbacks, DreamLife believes in supporting and empowering these individuals to culminate their personal and professional goals."

Dr. Marchando elaborates that "participants will engage in a variety of disciplines across the recovery-care spectrum within a balanced workforce that incorporates a diverse and all-inclusive culture. The structured component of this methodology provides an accelerated means of transitioning as a productive member of society back into the workforce. By completing DreamLife's platform, the experience provides the opportunity for further educational or career opportunities including full-time consideration with DreamLife Recovery."

Lidice Morales, RN, BSN, Vice President of Operations of DreamLife Recovery, states, "The program further demonstrates DreamLife's commitment to its clients by developing innovative advancements in the continuum of holistic care for the recovery community. Through this broad approach, DreamLife Recovery seeks to increase the propensity for health, overall wellness, and sobriety throughout the communities we serve while helping individuals gain meaningful employment."

Prospective candidates must have successfully completed treatment at DreamLife Recovery and actively involved in the alumni program. In addition to other internship requirements at DreamLife Recovery, interested, eligible candidates must demonstrate a minimum of ninety (90) consecutive days of sobriety and abstinence from alcohol and drugs, and supply verifiable confirmation the individual has and continues to participate in a clinically approved aftercare program.

Those interested for consideration should apply by submitting an essay, not to exceed 250 words, expressing their interest in DreamLife Recovery, why they should be accepted into the program, and how this opportunity may help them, to the Director of the Department of Community Relations at matthew.staniszewski@dreamliferecovery.com via email.

DreamLife Recovery, LLC., located in Donegal, Pennsylvania, serves clients from anywhere in the United States offering customized detox, residential, and aftercare planning. Using individualized treatment plans, clients can address addiction along with other common co-occurring conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and bi-polar. DreamLife Recovery provides a safe and welcoming environment, offering amenities such as animal-assisted therapy, art therapy, biofeedback, EMDR, CBT/DBT, energy healing, equine-assisted therapy (seasonal), hydrotherapy, hypnotherapy, marriage & family therapy, along with many others.

Contact:



DreamLife Recovery, LLC.

Matt Staniszewski, MBA, EDFP, Director of Community Relations

Phone: 724-252-4458 EXT: 112

Lidice Morales, RN, BSN, Vice President of Operations

Phone: 724-252-4458 x102

Dr. Gina Marchando, DMFT, LMFT, CHT, CIT, Executive Director

Phone: 724-252-4458 x100

