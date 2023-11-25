Dreams Come True of Jacksonville is having their annual toy drive

Dreams Come True of Jacksonville has collaborated with community partners to support local children battling life-threatening conditions.

People can donate toys and leave them at several assigned business and it will be distributed to the children.

Here are a list of toys that children in need have requested.

Read: Deck the Chairs grows in popularity every year; What does the future hold for the annual event?

Here are the locations people can drop off toys:

• All four NE FL PDQ locations

• Cinotti’s Bakery - 1523 Penman Rd, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Read: Most Americans are stressed over holiday spending, inflation, new survey says

• Rita’s Italian Ice Wildlight (Yulee) - 76020 William Burgess Blvd #6, Yulee, FL 32097

• Black Cat Pizzeria (Yulee) - 464073 State Rd 200 unit 1, Yulee, FL 32097

• StateFarm – Stephanie Lempesis (North Jax) - 13453 N Main St STE 106, Jacksonville, FL 32218

• Advanced Pediatric Care (Arlington) - 943 Cesery Blvd, Ste G, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Dreams Come True Jacksonville expects to open their Toy Shop in December for their Dream Families.

They will be expecting over 130 families to visit the shop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville karting race to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association Central and North Florida

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.