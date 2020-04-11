‘All your dreams get crushed.’ Charlotte businesses on the brink try to survive

With the Charlotte economy shut down to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, small businesses have been stretching their dollars, hoping to make it through to the coming recovery. But some are already finding that they might not be able to make it.

While it’s anticipated that demand for hotels, restaurants and other parts of the economy will come back, and along with it many of the lost jobs, companies still have to pay bills in the meantime.

And with small-business aid slow to be distributed or hard to access, some are finding the light at the end of the recession out of reach.

One of the first casualties of the economic contraction was Lemon Love, a nail spa which opened in uptown in 2019. With most nail spas and other salons shuttered, owner Tracy Martin said in an Instagram post last Friday that the spa wouldn’t re-open after the pandemic.

“Please continue to reach and support these businesses, there are so many that have put their entire lives and savings into their brand and business, including myself and trust me when I say they need to know that you still care,” she wrote.

Charlotte’s small-businesses will be the hardest hit from the economic slowdown, most officials agree.

Businesses across the US have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some shuttering forever. This sign is posted on the door of Hope Beauty Supply in Charlotte. More

There are 28,798 businesses in Mecklenburg County with fewer than 50 employees, according to county data. It’s likely that a year from now that number will be significantly lower.

“Every time there’s a downturn, the weakest of the businesses aren’t going to be able to survive,” said John Connaughton, an economics professor at UNC Charlotte.

Sustenance, not stimulus

Most of the aid to small businesses has been discussed as stimulus. In reality, the loans and grants to mom-and-pop restaurants and local body shops aren’t going to grow the economy, but rather just keep businesses as current as possible.

Policymakers are trying to make it as smooth as they can for a business to ramp back up when commerce gets going again. That’s much easier for businesses if they kept their lease or kept paying their workers.

“Idling a business is a lot easier in the long term than raising it from the dead,” said Chad Turner, president of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

But just staying afloat when your doors are closed can be a full-time job.

Hollis Nixon, whose business Core Concrete creates custom countertops and sinks, has spent almost all of her time lately trying to get aid for her and her business.

“I’m just tired. This is exhausting. It’s more hours than a full time job,” she said. “As soon as applications are released, whether it’s midnight or 4 a.m., I hop on the computer immediately.”

Her business, which has three employees, has seen its new income drop to zero. No one needs a new bar for their restaurant when all the bars are closed. She’s applied for everything that could possibly help her get through the downturn, including federal funds, emergency grants and regional grants.

Like thousands of other business owners, Hollis doesn’t know which of the things she applied for she’ll get. It’s nerve wracking. “You don’t know what’s gonna come through, how much it’s going to be, when it’s gonna come through,” she said.

Compounding the challenge of keeping small businesses from shuttering forever is a local response criticized as insignificant and a federal response beset by technical glitches and access issues.