A dreary, damp Friday; more snow possible New Year's Eve
We keep chances for light snow showers around early in the day with rain continuing into the evening. We turn drier Saturday but a few more flurries may arrive on Sunday as we close out 2023
We keep chances for light snow showers around early in the day with rain continuing into the evening. We turn drier Saturday but a few more flurries may arrive on Sunday as we close out 2023
LG is trying to one-up its rival Samsung with the launch of the MyView 32-inch 4K monitors with built-in smart TV features.
The year saw a lack of scripted TV, but that didn't mean there was any shortage of exciting, groundbreaking viewing.
This grow light is a bit like the sun for Superman: it energizes your plants and buffs them for the winter.
Nick Saban's apparently taking no chances with a trip to the national title game at stake.
It's the battle of the immovable object vs. the very-stoppable force on Thursday Night Football. Antonio Losada reveals everything fantasy managers need to know for Week 17's first game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Jason Fitz is joined by ESPN's Mina Kimes to cap off the last week of 2023 as we prepare for Week 17 of NFL action. Fitz and Mina start off by discussing the Russell Wilson benching, what went wrong in Denver and Russ' potential future as a starting NFL quarterback. Fitz and Mina also discuss how weird 2023 has been for the quarterback position and which teams could consider themselves a mid-level quarterback away from deep playoff contention. Next, the duo dive into some New Year's resolutions for playoff teams, as they analyze what the NFL's playoff contenders need to be focused on improving about themselves over the next few weeks to make it to the Super Bowl. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, and the duo have a lot to get to as they get a front office perspective on the latest news of the week. Fitz and Michael cover the Russell Wilson benching and how that works in a front office, quarterback contracts and how much is too much (do you give Brock Purdy $50M when it's time?) and their year-end awards for both coach of the year and GM of the year.
Stocks nudged higher on Thursday as a high-flying 2023 neared an end on Wall Street.
Ladies everywhere are proclaiming this to be the best-fitting denim around.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Gary Washburn from The Boston Globe to talk about the Celtics and LeBron James’ longevity.
Whether you need sneakers for New Year workouts or boots for upcoming storms, now's the time to update your footwear collection on the cheap.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
YOU get a deal, and YOU get a deal ... !
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
The automotive industry has entered into a new era of vehicular safety, where in-car systems initially designed to keep you alive are also being marketed as quality-of-life improvements. While virtually every car on the road today offers some aspect of advanced driver assistance system, or ADAS, a choice few go above and beyond. For the first time in North America, we even have a Level 3 automated system where, in limited circumstances, the car is capable of driving itself, its manufacturer liable for any collision.
Don't wait, these deals will sell out.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.