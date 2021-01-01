Dreary New Year’s Day weather to worsen, with chance of flooding in Charlotte region
The dreary New Year’s Day weather in North Carolina will likely worsen overnight, with heavier rain and possible flooding now in the forecast for Charlotte and surrounding counties.
“Very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible,” the National Weather Service said in a special weather statement issued at 3:35 p.m.
“Torrential rainfall may flood areas with poor drainage, such as ditches and underpasses. Avoid these areas and do not cross flooded roads. Water levels of small streams may also rise rapidly. Seek higher ground if threatened by flood waters.
Forecasters warned midday Friday the storm front could intensify over eastern Georgia, creating the potential for “damaging wind gusts and/or a couple of tornadoes” along the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
A tornado watch was issued for Greenwood, S.C., around 3:30 p.m. Friday, and was to remain in effect until 8 p.m.
11:43am CST #SPC_MD 0008 , #scwx #gawx, https://t.co/8F0qNjpdub pic.twitter.com/EyPxRwIuM8
— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) January 1, 2021
The heavy rainfall is expected to continue through the night, keeping the threat of flooding in the into Saturday morning.
“Localized flooding of streams and poor drainage areas is possible, especially along the south-facing slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians,” the National Weather Service said Friday. “Minor flooding of main stem rivers also cannot be ruled out, especially the headwaters area of the French Broad River.”
Forecasters say the potential for “supercell structures” emerged midday Friday, when the front began to encounter a warm frontal zone in central Georgia. “There appears at least some potential for intensification,” the NWS said.
Much of North Carolina — from Asheville east to the Triangle — has a 90% chance of rain through Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say. “Isolated thunder” is also possible in the Piedmont.
Another round of rain is expected late Saturday, bringing the possibility of snow showers to some parts of North Carolina’s higher elevations, forecasters say.
Here is what to expect for the first day of 2021.. Hopefully you didn't make any outdoor plans for today.. Stay weather aware! #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/WqhhVxxYRC
— NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 1, 2021