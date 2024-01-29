Dreary January continues with wintery mix Tuesday in Columbus, but some sun by week's end

A wintery mix is expected on Tuesday in Columbus, but will change to all rain by early afternoon with the most rain expected around 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Columbus’ streak of gloomy, rainy weather will continue Tuesday as a wintery mix and rain moves through Ohio, but some sun will return by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for snow, possibly mixed with rain, and a high near 40 degrees. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. By 2 p.m., the mix will become rain.

Precipitation could begin as early as 8 a.m., when the area will see a 10% chance of snow or rain. The chance for precipitation will rise throughout the day and peak at 80% at 8 p.m., according to the NWS at Wilmington.

Tuesday night will bring a chance of more rain, mixing with snow after 9 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%. No snow accumulation is again expected.

Columbus could see some sun later this week.

Wednesday is forecast to be cloudy — surprise, right? —with a high near 42 degrees. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday temperatures could drop to 33 degrees, and skies should remain mostly cloudy.

Partly sunny skies and a high near 47 degrees are expected Thursday, followed by mostly cloudy skies that night and a low near 35 degrees.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies and a high near 40. Friday night is forecast to be partly cloudy with a low of about 25 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38 and a low around 23. Sunday should be sunny with a high near 39.

