Need a Dremel? Today's Your Lucky Day

From Popular Mechanics

Dremel, the do-anything corded rotary tool, is one of our favorite tools out there. It can cut, sand, grind, carve, and polish. It also helps that they're incredibly lightweight and easy to use.

At Popular Mechanics, we've looked to see if any other company can top what Dremel created in this handheld wonder, and we always make our back to this familiar silver-and-blue tool. In fact, here are our thoughts on the matter:

Dremel once had this category to itself. It maintains its front-runner position with plentiful torque and great industrial design that includes tool-free bit changing: Just press down on the latch and slide out the bit, then slide in another. There's also an easy-turning thumb-wheel speed adjustment, plentiful rubber overmold, and the most complete accessory kit in the business.

So it's good news that Amazon is taking a big bite out of the Dremel 3000 Rotary Tool, going for $45, down from $70. With variable speeds ranging from 5,000 to 32,000 RPM, this Dremel comes with a two attachments-for sanding, grinding, carving, engraving and cutting-as well as a protective case and a guide to help you acquainted with your new rotary tool.

It's everything you need to get started all in one convenient package.

('You Might Also Like',)