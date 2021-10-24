Drenching rains soak parts of Texas overnight
Overnight storms brought drenching rains to Dayton, Texas, on Oct. 23.
Raw video of damage in North Bay as storm rips through the Bay Area
A massive storm is pushing into California. Just in time for "Sunday Night Football."
Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.
The City of Long Beach said on Friday that it will temporarily permit additional container stacking to free up space and alleviate port congestion.
An earthquake was reported Sunday at 7:01 a.m. less than a mile from Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.
A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.
Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a "bomb cyclone." The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.
CBS News' meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing "bomb cyclone" storms headed for California.
Northern California faces flash flood risk and threat of mudslides, especially in fire-charred areas The storm could put 10 million people at risk of flash floods over the weekend. Photograph: NOAA/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock A huge Pacific storm is poised to unleash conditions known as an “atmospheric river”, with torrential rains and strong winds putting about 10 million people at risk of flash floods in parts of northern California this weekend. The incoming tempest has raised fe
The storm is the eighth named hurricane of the East Pacific season.
The National Weather Service of Boise issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, expecting gusts of up to 55 mph.
A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch through early week will end up becoming too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pocke
"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian Coast Guard said of the Zim Kingston, warning other vessels to steer clear.
You’ve heard of alligators in a fire station, post office, even the mall.
A man was rescued from dangerous currents in the waters off Long Island on Friday evening.
With a major storm expected to hit the Bay Area Sunday, a rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville was deflated Saturday to prevent damage to the dam from high river flows. John Ramos reports. (10-23-21)
A series of storms charging across the country will set the stage for rounds of explosive thunderstorm development and heavy rainfall through midweek across the central and eastern United States. Round one of thunderstorm activity will roar to life as warm and humid air clashes with an advancing cold front across the central U.S. through Sunday night, threatening places like Kansas City, St. Louis, Joplin, Missouri and Little Rock, Arkansas. As thunderstorm activity fired up along the cold front
A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Maywood area on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
CCTV footage shows the ground shake in Taipei City as a strong earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan. Taiwan's central weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5, the biggest on the island this year, while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2. There were no immediate reports of widespread damage.