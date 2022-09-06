Drenching storms lead to flash flooding in New England
Rounds of thunderstorms rolled through the Northeast on Sept. 5, bringing welcome rain to many but causing severe flash floods in places like Providence, Rhode Island.
While the National Hurricane Center expects Tropical Storm Earl to become this hurricane’s season’s first major hurricane later this week, it joins Hurricane Danielle in a predicted path to meander in the open Atlantic. All the while, forecasters are keeping track on a third tropical wave that has emerged off the west coast of Africa. In its 5 p.m. update on Monday, the NHC said Tropical Storm ...
As a brutal heat wave makes California sweat, residents in one part of the state are pulling out their jackets.
Tropical Storm Earl is making its closest approach to Puerto Rico and the nearby northeastern Caribbean islands today. The National Hurricane Center predicts that Earl will eventually become a hurricane over the open ocean. Well to the north, Hurricane Danielle is drifting around, trapped by a blocking high-pressure system. A new tropical disturbance just moved off the coast of Africa.
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.
The evacuation order was expanded Monday evening to the area south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Fairview Avenue, and east of State Street.
A Flash Flood Emergency was issued Sunday for parts of northwest Georgia after hours of nonstop rain flooded roads and damaged homes.
Officials fear blackouts in nation's largest state as a blistering heat wave rockets temperatures into the triple digits.
A tropical storm AccuWeather meteorologists had been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a Category 1 hurricane Monday afternoon. The storm, known as Kay, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. Intensifying thunderstorms were ongoing near and just off the coast on Sunday, a sign that the system continues to develop. As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Kay was located about 305 miles (495 km) southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Kay had sustained winds of 80 mph (130 km/h) and was
The National Hurricane Center on Sunday recommended residents in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Earl, which formed in the Atlantic late Friday. In its 5 p.m. update, the hurricane center said Earl resumed a slow northwestward motion near the Virgin Islands. Heavy rains and flooding are expected to impact the northern ...
Hurricane Danielle has likely peaked in intensity with 90 mph winds. Tropical Storm Earl has strengthened a bit. It is drifting north away from the Caribbean, so it’s not directly affecting land, but it is dragging tropical moisture over Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and nearby areas.
Extreme floods have wreaked havoc across Bangladesh, South Africa and Pakistan this year, and now scientists are warning that California could experience a “megaflood” which would wipe out its entire economy in weeks.
Wildfires grew statewide into Labor Day and a new, wide-ranging closure was issued around Waldo Lake.
Temperatures broke records in California over Labor Day weekend 2022, and the forecast for Sept. 6 was well above normal across the U.S. West. National Weather ServiceA heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet strea
Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.
As the heat wave brings searing temperatures to Southern California, the state mobilizes firefighting resources in 20 counties in case of wildfire.
Two people have died in the Mill Fire, which which ripped through this small Northern California town last week, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.
At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown. The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said. Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes.
The New York City Office of Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for Monday afternoon into Tuesday due to severe weather on the way.
Hurricane Danielle stalls over the central Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Earl brings rain and gusty winds to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Both the Redding and Anderson libraries will be open for cooling centers.