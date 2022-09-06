Drenching storms lead to flash flooding in New England

The Conversation

Temperatures broke records in California over Labor Day weekend 2022, and the forecast for Sept. 6 was well above normal across the U.S. West. National Weather ServiceA heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet strea