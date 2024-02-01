Dress to Impress event helps Millikin students get ahead on getting hired

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The old saying is, “if you look good, you feel good.” Well, Millikin University is adding another line: if you look good, you’ll get hired.

The school hosted its “Dress to Impress” event today in Decatur. It helped students upgrade their professional wardrobe. Every semester for the last three years, Millikin University has given away more than 200 pieces of clothing to students.

Champaign hair stylist heading to New York Fashion Week

Academic Intervention Specialist Shannon Lynch said items like sports coats and Oxfords can get a little pricey for current students seeking jobs.

“This kind of attire can be really expensive, and for students that are in college, it can just provide them that boost of confidence prior to going into some sort of interview or important event that they might need that for,” she said.

The event aims at helping hundreds of students prepare for life after college. Carrie Pierson, Dean of Student Success, said having the right fit is the first step.

“As many of us know, that first interview, that first impression often is what is the person’s attire. What do they look like? Are they put together in that manner?” she said. “So we want to make sure that they’re dressed well, so that they present well to the employers here in this community or across the United States.”

Boat races returning to Lake Decatur after 20-year hiatus

Clothes are collected year-round from alumni, community members and local businesses. Decatur’s Brass Horn Men’s Boutique makes sure students can find what they need.

“It’s the first time, for a lot of them, that they’ve tried a dress shirt on or had a sport coat on. So it’s nice knowing that they’re kind of going into their careers, and they’ll have a general idea of what is right and what is wrong in terms of dress,” said Zack Stroud, salesman at the shop.

Millikin senior Morwin Coney was one of the eager shoppers. He said this event offered a unique opportunity that makes everyone look their best.

“Being able to accumulate a good number of business clothes is actually an opportunity that a lot of people don’t have,” Coney said, “so expressing the importance of being able to take advantage of an opportunity like this is huge.”

The university is planning on bringing the event back in the fall semester.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.