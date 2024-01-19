Need a dress for prom? Fairy Godmothers of Rochester is here to help

With prom season approaching, this is an exciting time for many high school students nationwide.

The history of proms, short for promenades, originates from 18th- and 19th-century debutante balls meant to introduce young men and women into society, according to History.com. In the 20th century, it became popular among middle-class families who could not afford the debutante balls.

Now, the formal event has become more inclusive for many young students who want to celebrate the end of their school year, and the Fairy Godmothers of Rochester is here to help.

In 2004 Rene Spallina and Cynthia Jackson were inspired to create The Fairy Godmothers of Rochester after learning about a nonprofit program that helped financially challenged young ladies find prom dresses. Since then, the team has been dressing over 400 young women per year across 200 high schools and programs in Upstate New York and beyond.

Need a dress? Here’s what you need to know:

At the Fairy Godmothers of Rochester pop-up event, there are hundreds of dresses between sizes 0-30 to choose from.

Starting this Saturday, Jan. 20, the Fairy Godmothers of Rochester will be hosting their annual Prom Fair Pop-up event at 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Henrietta, in The Marketplace Mall, near the North entrance.

To qualify, you must be a junior or senior currently enrolled and attending high school with a financial need. Students must bring a valid school ID or get a letter of referral from their principal, guidance counselor or teacher.

Each student is assigned a fairy godmother who will help them find the perfect dress for only $5. Students have hundreds of dresses from sizes 0 to 30 to choose from.

All of the accessories, including handbags, jewelry and shoes cost $1.

To complete your look, accessories such as jewelry, handbags and shoes will be available for $1. Appointments are not necessary for the pop-up events, however, there might be a wait time depending on attendance.

Visit fairygodmothersrochester.squarespace.com to learn more.

