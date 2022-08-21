Dressed like a construction worker, she entered building site to steal, Lacey police say

A woman was arrested on suspicion of theft earlier this month at a construction site on Sixth Avenue Southeast, according to Lacey police.

And one might say she was dressed for success.

Over the weekend of Aug. 13, police were dispatched to the building zone after video cameras, operated by the construction company, had spotted the woman allegedly stealing from the site.

Once police arrived, they found the woman wearing a hardhat, vest and a city of Lacey employee jacket. Lacey police did not recognize the woman as a city employee, so they asked her where she got it.

The woman admitted to stealing the jacket from an employee, police say.

She was later booked into jail for theft and trespassing at the construction site, according to police.

The one major construction project on Sixth Avenue Southeast, between College Street and Sleater-Kinney Road, is a new apartment building with 151 units, according to The Olympian’s previous reporting.