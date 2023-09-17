Drew Barrymore announces talk show will not air until writers’ strike is over following backlash

Drew Barrymore has announced that she will pause production on her talk show until the writers’ strike is over after facing significant backlash for her decision to resume filming.

Last week, the ET actor shared that The Drew Barrymore Show would start production on its fourth season.

Barrymore faced significant and heated backlash, as her chat show is a “WGA-covered, struck show” under the ongoing Hollywood strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The 48-year-old released a video on Friday (15 September) tearfully apologising for her decision to bring the show back, but later deleted it.

On Sunday (17 September), however, Barrymore shared a statement announcing that The Drew Barrymore Show would be “paused” once more.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

“I have no words to express the deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and made it what it is today.”

She continued: “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...