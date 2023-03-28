Drew Barrymore Opened Up To Gayle King About Her Experience With Perimenopause In Her 40s, And It's Such An Important Conversation For All Women

The AV Club

After being arrested on Saturday in an alleged “domestic dispute,” Jonathan Majors was arraigned on Sunday and faces multiple charges, according to Variety. Those charges include “several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count harassment in the second degree.” According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Majors was released “on his own recognizance and granted a