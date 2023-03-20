Drew Barrymore Reacted After Hugh Grant Called Her Singing "Horrendous"

Jalopnik

Every passenger that steps onto a commercial flight puts their life in the hands of the flight’s crew and the airline. The crew is tasked with ensuring the plane reaches its destination safely, and handing any emergencies that break out mid-flight. A lawsuit claims that organizational carelessness from American Airlines was a significant factor in a passenger’s death on a flight last year. The suit alleges that the cabin crew was unprepared for a passenger to suffer a heart attack — and the onbo