Drew Barrymore says Jimmy Fallon Was 1st Person to Tell Her She Had a ‘Crooked Smile’

Drew Barrymore never knew she had a "crooked smile" until close pal Jimmy Fallon told her so.

"I didn't know I had a crooked smile until you told me in 'Fever Pitch,'" Barrymore tells the "Tonight Show" host in a recently released segment for "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"I said you have a cute smile. You talk out of the side of your mouth. It's in the movie," Fallon corrects the host.

Barrymore revealed that she wasn't aware of her adorable quirky way of speaking until Fallon pointed it out to her, which Fallon found difficult to believe.

"I didn't know that until you said it!" Barrymore tells her friend. "I lived 28 years free of —"

"You never saw anyone do an impression of you?" interjects Fallon. "You have this, like, cute kind of talking-out-of-the-side-of-your mouth."

Barrymore played workaholic businesswoman Lindsey Meeks in the 2005 rom-com, while Fallon played laid-back high school teacher Ben Wrightman.

Film Still / Publicity Still from Fever Pitch Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore © 2005 20th Century Fox Photo Credit: Ava Gerlitz File Reference # 30736075THA For Editorial Use Only - All Rights Reserved (Alamy Stock Photo)

While improvising dialogue during filming, Fallon's character noted Barrymore's character's offbeat smile — and it stuck.

"Yeah, I improvised it but it made it in the movie. People enjoyed that," boasts the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member.

"You changed my life!" Barrymore wails dramatically as Fallon grabs her into his arms to hug her.

"And now I get why people do the impression," she adds.

Fallon demonstrated for his co-star how she moves her lips around when she speaks.

"Do I have a lisp, too?" Barrymore asks.

"It's pretty cute, you have a lisp as well," Fallon tells her.

Barrymore previously opened up to actor Kate Hudson about Fallon's on-set observation about her speaking style.

"Fever Pitch" directors the Farrelly brothers, she explained, loved when Fallon and Barrymore improvised while shooting. So, Fallon decided to remark on her speaking style to "surprise" her during a scene.

"I had never realized (how I spoke)," she tells Hudson in a clip from the show. "That was the moment that changed my life and held up a mirror to the fact that — I never noticed it before Jimmy Fallon said it to me on the set of 'Fever Pitch'!"

"Now I see it," she adds.

In November 2020, "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia bonded with Barrymore over their crooked smiles. In fact, Ventimiglia said his signature grin once helped him land an acting job playing Sylvester Stallone's son.

"I too have a crooked smile," Barrymore tells her guest at the start of their chat.

"Yours is much more lovely than mine," Ventimiglia responds.

The former “Gilmore Girls” star told Barrymore about how a specialist offered to "repair" his smile with surgery when he was a kid.

"I kind of looked at them and I was like, 'No, it's cool. It's me. It's fine. I really don't mind it,'" he recalls. "I bite my lip from time to time but otherwise I'm OK with it."

Also, adds Ventimiglia, "it helped me get a job one time with Sylvester Stallone."

"I was auditioning for 'Rocky Balboa' and (Stallone) said something funny and we just both start laughing," the actor recalls. "And he kind of looks at me and he says to me, he goes (doing a Stallone impression), 'Wow, his lip, it even hooks down like mine does.'"