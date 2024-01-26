Drew Brees King of Washington Mardi Gras

WASHINGTON D.C., (WGNO) — In a vibrant display of color and celebration, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reigned supreme as the King of the Mystic Krewe of Louisiana.

The NFL legend traded his former helmet for a royal crown, bringing his touch of Louisiana magic to the nation’s capital as they began their three-night Mardi Gras.

Brees along with Camille Morrison, who was crowned queen, kicked off the 75th celebration of the Washington Mardi Gras — Louisiana’s annual party in D.C.

Following another party on Friday, Jan. 26, Brees will lead the Royal Court on Saturday, Jan. 27. A majority of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation is expected to be there.

The tradition of Mardi Gras, deeply rooted in Louisiana’s history, made its way to the nation’s capital through the efforts of the Louisiana State Society. The first Washington Mardi Gras Ball was held in 1944.

According to officials with the Mystic Krewe of Louisiana, in 1981, MKofLA, Inc. was incorporated as a Louisiana non-profit corporation, which served as the ball’s organizer through 2015.

The event now brings business leaders, and local and state government officials together to celebrate Louisiana, its people and culture.

