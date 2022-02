Motley Fool

Here, we'll discuss how to make the most of your Roth IRA before taxes are due. One of the fortunate aspects of retirement contribution rules is that you have some extra time to make retroactive contributions to IRA accounts. For instance, because of a holiday-related extension, you have until April 18th, 2022 to contribute to your Roth IRA for the 2021 tax year -- up to the IRS-prescribed limit of $6,000, or $7,000 if you're over age 50.