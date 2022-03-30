Drew Dennert looks to move from state Legislature to Brown County Commission

Current state Rep. Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, has announced his candidacy for Brown County Commission.

“It has been a great honor to serve District 3 and the residents of Brown County in the state Legislature, and I hope to continue serving Brown County as a member of the county commission,” Dennert said in his candidacy announcement.

If elected, he said he will work to:

  • Maintain and improve county roads and infrastructure.

  • Support and create efficiencies in county government.

  • Continue the success of the Brown County Fair.

  • Support low property taxes by keeping government limited.

  • Preserve the rural way of life by supporting agriculture and job growth

As a legislator, Dennert has been a member of the Transportation and State Affairs committees as well as House Taxation Committee, where he has served as chairman for the past two years.

Dennert is a husband, father and a sixth-generation resident of Brown County. He and his wife, Ashton, have a 2-year-old son and another child due in summer. Dennert is a part owner and operator of the family farm and ranch in the Columbia area.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Drew Dennert announces bid For Brown County Commission

