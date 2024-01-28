Drew Landry: Will the real Ted Cruz please stand up?

In case you have not noticed, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running for re-election. If re-elected, it would be the third term for Texas’ junior Senator. In order to secure victory, it looks as though he is up to a familiar trick. In 2018, Cruz staved off former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso in a close election, winning by less than three percent of the total vote. Of course, a win is a win no matter how close the election was. The previous campaign in 2018 sets the strategy for Sen. Cruz in 2024 – do not be as hateable as last time and be bipartisan.

But it turns out the image revamp has not gone as well as he would have liked, for Sen. Cruz did some things that were unhelpful to his image and reputation. For instance, he flew to Cancun when the Texas Grid nearly collapsed in February of 2021. When confronted about it, he threw his children under the bus by saying he was “trying to be a dad.” This lackluster excuse is equivalent to the defense “the devil made me do it!” Please. Just recently, the Senator walked away from reporters asking him about the judgment from the Texas Supreme Court on the case of Kate Cox. Responding to questions from the media with one answer, “just call our press office.” When told they did and received no answer, Sen. Cruz repeated the response.

It was also during his second term Sen. Cruz started a podcast called “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” That is fun. We cannot forget that Sen. Cruz was one of 17 Texas lawmakers to object to the certification of the Electoral College votes in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Along with that, he refuses to verbally refer to Joe Biden as President Biden. When pressed if Biden won the 2020 Election, all he can bring himself to say was “Joe Biden is the president today.”

Not to mention that after 12 years of representing the state, Sen. Cruz still does not have a district office in West Texas. In fact, his Senate office website informs visitors from West Texas to email his staff.

These traits appear to be his personality. Not much restoration can be done when he is who he is. Along with that, his record in the Senate has been shoddy. He manipulated a way to shut down the government in 2013, which led him to read Green Eggs and Ham on the Senate floor; viewed as someone who acts to benefit himself; and called his Senate leader a liar and never apologized for it.

Now, Sen. Cruz wants to put on a new face. He wants to argue that he holds a bipartisan political characteristic. Take his trip to Lubbock discussing the 2023 Farm Bill from last summer for example. He told Lubbock media, “’I believe in the farm bill. We’re gonna get crop insurance, we’re gonna get that taken care of. There’s going to be bipartisan agreement. It’s gonna be a lot of work. (Sen.) John’s (Boozman) gonna work hard on it, I’m gonna work hard on it.’ Cruz said…” Another example of the reimagining is the Chips and Science Act. Even though Sen. Cruz voted against the bill in the Senate, he now supports it. He tours the state arguing how effective it will be for Texas. He told media in the Austin area, “’With other manufacturing issues, there's not the urgency of time...There's not the vulnerability that we have from a national security matter and from an economic matter that we have with semiconductors. It really is a unique vulnerability, and it's part of why we've been able to get bipartisan agreement, because this is endangering Americans.’” Like the Chips and Science Act, Sen. Cruz opposed funding for the Ports-to-Plains Corridor that came in the omnibus funding bill in March of 2022.

Then a year later, he sponsored the I-27 Numbering Act and praised the Ports-to-Plains Corridor funding and the economic progress it is projected to bring. The Senator’s own press release shared how the work was bipartisan. Furthermore, Sen. Cruz will also gladly discuss his work with Democratic Sens. Ralph Warnock from Georgia and Ben Ray Luján from New Mexico along with his recent work with Texas Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on expanding the World Trade Bridge that crosses the U.S./Mexican border.

This bipartisan approach and claiming support for projects he initially opposed are not by accident. These projects and ideas are common sense and may garner support from independent voters. After all, Sen. Cruz lost independents to Congressman O’Rourke in his 2018 reelect and with his approval ratings by this same group being low, the legislative and rhetoric make-over comes at the right time.

This schizophrenic nature of Sen. Cruz forces us to ask which one is real. Is Bipartisan, Hardworking Cruz the real Ted Cruz? Or is Fighting – perhaps even obstructionist – Cruz the real Ted Cruz? According to the Senator, both are true. If that was so, why do we see Bipartisan, Hardworking Cruz when he runs for reelection? By now, we know the answer to that question.

Drew Landry is an assistant professor of government at South Plains College.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Drew Landry: Will the real Ted Cruz please stand up?