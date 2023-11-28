Drew Landry: Texas school voucher plans was all hat, no cattle

It took four special sessions of the Texas Legislature to finally get a vote – of some sort – on a school voucher program. Earlier this month, the Texas House decisively voted to remove a voucher program portion of HB 1 – the omnibus education bill that would have not only provided a voucher program but also public education funding and teacher pay raises – which essentially sent the bill back to the committee for reconsideration. Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to call several special sessions over the issue of school vouchers until some legislation is reached. If not, he would campaign against the Republicans who voted against the school voucher plan and has already endorsed close to sixty Texas House Republican primary candidates. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz echoed the same sentiment.

It appears, as though, that is the hill on which Gov. Abbott and Sen. Cruz will fight and die. But what further complicates the issue is the governor’s inability to lead the legislature on the issue. It is like he clapped his hands four times for a voucher program and expected the legislature to give it to him. Let us not forget that Gov. Abbott’s judicial background and legislative personality give him the reputation of being ill-equipped to the role of Chief Legislator. Make no mistake about it, it is poorly kept secret around Austin that Gov. Abbott has little to no interest in working with the legislature to get his agenda passed. He is prone to threats but actually rolling up his sleeves, throwing open the doors to the Governor’s Mansion, and inviting lawmakers in to come up with a deal is something he does not do.

That is not exactly a difficult trait to learn. One would imagine with eight years of experience with the legislature this would be something he could acquire. Take a newly married couple that has no experience cohabitating for example. If both mates remain steadfast to their own structure of living, the relationship is bound to fail. But if they learn to adapt with one another and find that compromise can be achieved, the relationship will last. If that analogy is the current governor and legislature, the governor has not adapted to work with legislature and honestly, has little desire to do so. Because of that, key issues of his agenda fail in the legislature.

While he does the usual chest-beating support for school vouchers, he does not get his hands dirty to get the program passed. Now, he wants to campaign on it in the Republican primary.

Now, we just hit gold. It is for this reason Gov. Abbott does not want the voucher program to come to fruition. He wants the issue to campaign in the primary. He is willing to endorse the candidates who support school vouchers in a vindictive, juvenile maneuver to get the members he wants in the Texas House who will carry his water. While the governor is a prolific fundraiser, waging into Texas House Republican primaries may be a test he does not want to take. Those rural, incumbent House members the governor may try to unseat – who also voted against the school voucher program in HB 1 – have already been tested in the Republican primary and some more than once. Republican Ken King from the Panhandle city of Canadian faced opposition from two candidates in the 2018 primary and won the primary outright and defeated another primary challenge in 2022. The same story of having a recent primary opponent and winning is to be said of Ernest Bailes, Drew Darby, Travis Clardy, and a host of other rural Republicans in the House.

The bet Gov. Abbott makes in this move is his endorsement and that of Sen. Cruz will tip the scale and elect pro-school voucher candidates into the Texas House. In doing so, that will leave Gov. Abbott with less political jockeying and more rubber stamping in the lower chamber. The less work this governor has to do with the legislature, the better for him.

What if the governor loses his gamble? Then, we are back at square one and the House is more hostile than it is now. For Governor Abbott, fracturing an already bad relationship with the Texas House – thereby making it execrable – is worth the risk.

Drew Landry is an assistant professor of government at South Plains College.

