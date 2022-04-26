‘Drew was murdered.’ Cayce police share details of officer’s fatal shooting over weekend

“Drew was murdered, he was murdered, there is no if and or buts about that,” Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said in a press briefing Tuesday regarding the shooting of a Cayce officer over the weekend.

Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 27, was shot and killed early Sunday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspected gunman, 36-year-old Austin Henderson, killed himself after a seven-hour standoff with law enforcement, police say.

Cowan said Henderson was in the upper level of a house tracking police with a rifle when officers arrived in response to a domestic violence call Sunday. Police had already cuffed one man on the lawn, a family friend, who met officers when they arrived at the scene.

A woman called police from the house using her Apple Watch at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, Cowan said. Bar was the second officer to arrive at the scene.

Barr had been with Cayce’s police for nearly six years. He previously worked as both an EMT and a firefighter in Lexington County.

“I want people to remember Drew and remember his service,” Cowan said, referencing Barr’s involvement with various public safety agencies. He started working for Cayce police in 2016, and worked as a patrol officer, a traffic safety officer and finally a K9 handler, which Cowan said was Barr’s true passion.

A week before his death, Barr had asked his superior for more responsibilities, Cowan added.

Barr is survived by his parents and a sister, according to Barr’s obituary from Caughman-Harman Funeral Home.

A visitation is planned from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Batesburg-Leesville High School, followed by a public memorial service at 5 p.m. and then a private burial at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church. Barr grew up and still lived in the nearby community of Monetta, a town of around 200 people where Barr served in the volunteer fire department.

Barr was described by colleagues as someone dedicated to serving as many people he could in whatever way he could. He was certified in three different public safety fields — police, fire and EMT — and continued to volunteer at the firehouse in Monetta after he started working in Cayce.