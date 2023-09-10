Drew Pearson, former Dallas Cowboy, keynotes Carlsbad Energy Summit

Every year, we try to have a special guest attend and speak at our energy summit. While the overall focus of the annual event is educational, we also believe it important to have one motivational speaker to bring everything together. Past guests have included Brian Urlacher, Randy White, T. Boone Pickens, Steve Stucker and Tony Dorsett.

This year, we’re pleased to announce that former Dallas Cowboy Drew Pearson will be attending as our special guest. Pearson played with Roger Staubach for many years, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. You can read more about Pearson at our energy summit’s web page at www.carlsbadenergysummit.com where you can also register to attend the event on Oct. 19. We also have a few additional surprises at the energy summit that we’re working on right now.

Missi Currier, the President and CEO of the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, will serve as our emcee this year. Rep. Cathrynn Brown will moderate a panel discussion about education and economic development. Our participants in this panel include Dr. Monty Harris (SENMC), Tracee Bentley (PSP), LaVern Shan (Carlsbad Municipal Schools) and John Trischitti, who is the executive director of the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin.

We also have a panel focused on Carlsbad’s economic diversity, which will be moderated by Dr. Ned Elkins, who is the president of Southeast New Mexico College. Serving on that panel will be Robert Jornayvaz III (Intrepid Potash), Nicolette Bernadin (Mosaic Potash), Brooke Trammell (Xcel Energy) and Jeff Witte, who is the New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture. This is an incredible panel.

One of our most important panel discussions will be about the path forward for produced water. Steve McCutcheon will moderate this panel. Panelists include Austin Beam (ConocoPhillips), Dr. Stefanie Asher (XTO), Joe de Almeida (Oxy and Whitney Dobson (Aris). We expect to receive confirmation soon on one or two additional members of this important panel.

We’re also very excited about our newcomer’s panel. Moderator Wendy Austin will introduce several companies who have become part of Carlsbad’s energy sector over the past few years. This list will include Bart Bluemer (Genesis), George Stark (Coterra), Brian Stubbs (Air Compressor Solutions), Blake Mcmillen (Baker Hughes) and a panelist from Civitas.

Additionally, Calvin Deal with the Bureau of Land Management will also give a talk on GIS Technology. We have also been informed that a high-ranking official with the Department of Energy plans to attend and speak, and we are working out the details.

It’s a very full agenda, and we’re going to be providing a free steak lunch and presenting our annual “Spirit of the Workforce” awards.

This will be our eleventh energy summit, and the final one during my tenure as mayor. The summit has played an important role in Carlsbad’s development as the hub of our nation’s energy industry, and we hope you’ll attend this year.

