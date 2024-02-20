Drew Street lane changes would not clog Clearwater roads, study says

A plan to create a center turn lane by removing two travel lanes on part of Drew Street would reduce crashes and not worsen congestion, according to a new state study.

The preliminary findings come after the Legislature required the Florida Department of Transportation last summer to conduct additional analysis on the design following local pushback. Chamber of commerce leaders, some residents and a minority of the City Council have raised questions about how the changes, aimed at increasing safety, would impact traffic flow to and from downtown.

Due to the delay, the fate of the project now depends on the March 19 council election, as candidates in each of the three races are split on their support for it.

State plans call for converting the four travel lanes in the 2.2 miles between Osceola Avenue and Keene Road to one lane in each direction, affecting a largely residential section of Drew. The center turn lane would be added within most of that stretch, along with crosswalks, a bike lane and wider sidewalks.

The project is still in design but the state expected to begin construction this year.

Amanda Payne, CEO of Amplify Clearwater, the chamber of commerce, told city officials last year she was concerned that reducing travel lanes would cause “major delays in accessing our downtown or our beaches.”

The study’s preliminary results, released this month, show the lane changes would increase travel time from Osceola Avenue to Keene Road by less than 30 seconds. The busiest parallel street, Gulf to Bay Boulevard, would see two additional cars per minute or a 4% increase in traffic on average as a result of the changes to Drew Street, according to the results.

The total number of crashes are projected to decrease by 57%.

From 2020 through 2022, the section of Drew Street from Osceola Avenue to Keene Road had more than 500 crashes with 60 injuries and one fatality, according to county data.

Payne did not respond to a phone call or email asking if the study results have changed the organization’s opposition to the project.

“It affirms what we said all along,” said Whit Blanton, executive director of Forward Pinellas, the county’s transportation planning agency. “It will improve safety while not causing significant levels of traffic congestion.”

At a Forward Pinellas meeting last week, Blanton said the project “has now become a campaign issue,” so state officials are waiting until after the March 19 election to see if the city is still interested in pursuing it. They plan to meet with city staff and newly elected council members to explain the findings of the study and determine next steps.

The department has not yet released a final report with details of its methodology.

Clearwater Engineering director Tara Kivett confirmed that her meeting with state transportation officials planned for this week has been postponed until after the election.

The City Council gave the final vote needed for the state to finish design work in April 2023, seven years after the city requested improvements to Drew Street be studied. But Blanton said if a new council majority is elected that opposes the current plan, Forward Pinellas and state officials are unlikely to force the overhaul.

Blanton helped secure about $12 million in mostly federal dollars to fund the project. He said he is now talking to state officials for “a plan B” to reallocate the federal money to another project in Pinellas if Clearwater rejects the Drew Street plan.

The updated study factored in additional traffic expected from the newly opened Coachman Park and amphitheater as well as other developments planned for downtown, according to transportation department spokesperson Kris Carson.

However, the study’s results have not swayed all of the project’s skeptics.

Lawyer Bruce Rector, who is running for mayor, said the preliminary findings, composed of six bullet points, did not provide enough information to alleviate his concern that the lane changes could hinder traffic flow to downtown.

“I’d like to sit down and see the full report,” Rector said. “I don’t know what other things they found and how they got to those findings.”

Last month, a Republican political committee sent a mailer attacking Rector’s opponent, council member Kathleen Beckman, stating she wanted to “make traffic even worse” with her support of the Drew Street project.

Beckman said the updated study confirms the opposite is true. She said she wants “to reduce crashes and save lives and improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Council member Mark Bunker has made his support of the Drew Street plan central to his reelection bid for Seat 2. Mike Mastruserio, a candidate challenging Bunker, opposes it over concerns about the impact on traffic flow. He said the study results have not changed his mind.

“From my own personal trial and error driving the road, it would be hard for me to agree with that study,” said Mastruserio, who is endorsed by Amplify.

Ryan Cotton, also running for Seat 2, said he wants to check the methodology the state used in the traffic study to ensure the analysis is accurate.

“I want safe streets,” Cotton said. “I just want to make sure we don’t have the traffic pushed down into a neighborhood so we don’t have catastrophes down the road.”

In the race for the open Seat 3, candidates Javante Scott and Jared Leone have said they support the Drew Street plan and trust the state’s previous studies.

Mike Mannino, also in the race for Seat 3, said in a January statement to the Tampa Bay Times that he feared “the reduction of lanes would congest Drew Street and push unwanted traffic through our neighborhood streets.”

Asked this week if the new study changed his perspective, Mannino responded by noting that the state used traffic counts from 2023, prior to the opening of the park and amphitheater. Mannino, also endorsed by Amplify, said he wants to “ensure data used to formulate the best and safest plan is accurate and up to date.”

While the state used 2023 traffic counts in the study, Carson, the transportation department spokesperson, said traffic projections through 2045 were based on land-use data provided by the city. She said the model developed future traffic volumes based on those land uses and accounted for the amphitheater, park and other yet-to-be-built developments downtown.