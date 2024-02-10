Drexel on the Road: Red Beans and Rice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras season is moving into the final, fun-filled days and a lot of you will probably be enjoying one of the season’s favorite dishes: red beans and rice!

News 5’s Drexel Gilbert went into the home kitchen with one of Northwest Florida’s best-known chefs to learn the secrets to making the perfect pot of this southern delicacy. Drexel’s on the road on Pensacola Beach.

Dan Dunn is one of Pensacola’s best-known chefs. After years of cooking in the hospitality industry, he is now a personal chef.

“I love cooking,” Dunn said. “The textures, the colors, the smells, it’s all art. It’s fun!”

One of his favorite things to cook this time of year is the Mardi Gras favorite: red beans and rice. We asked him to share his thoughts on making the perfect pot of this southern staple.

“It takes time. It has to stew on itself and make that little bean gravy that it does after hours and hours,” Dunn said. “It also takes love and time and patience.”

Part of the patience comes before the beans ever go into the pot. First, you have to select the type of beans you want to use.

“People use two different kinds of beans,” Dunn said. “Little red beans or kidney beans. I always use dry beans. You soak them for 4-12 hours. That’s for the whole digestion things but also when you soak them it enables them to take on the flavor of the herbs and the sausage that you have in your red beans and rice.”

Once the beans have soaked, it’s time to prep the pot, starting with the meat used for seasoning. Some cooks use ham for flavoring, but Dunn uses Conecuh sausage. He renders it first, to cook some of the fat out.

Then he sautés diced onion, green bell pepper and fresh minced garlic with the sausage. After that, the beans go in with a box of beef broth and some seasonings.

“I love thyme and oregano and of course, the Conecuh sausage adds a lot of flavor as well,” Dunn said.

As the beans simmer for several hours, Dunn said to be prepared to add more liquid. He usually adds water. I asked Dunn if he likes the beans firm or mushy.

“I like them in between,” he said. “You don’t want them so mushy that when you put them in the bowl they just sit there. You need some of the juice, or bean gravy, with firmer beans.”

The rice is somewhat easier, just follow the package directions. Dunn said he prefers jasmine rice because of the texture.

“It’s kind of sticky,” he said.

How to serve the Mardi Gras staple? Dunn ladles the beans and sausage into the bowl, adds a scoop of rice in the middle, then tops with green onions and parsley. Oh… and a healthy dose of hot sauce!

Let the good times roll!

Dan Dunn’s Red Beans and Rice Recipe

1 small pkg. red beans

1 pkg. Conecuh sausage

1 green pepper, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 Tbsp. minced fresh garlic

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 box beef broth

Salt & pepper to taste

Soak beans for 4-10 hours, render sausage in pot, then add vegetables and spices and saute. Add beans and broth. Simmer for 2-3 hours. You will have to add water (2 cups or as needed) throughout the simmering. Add the end, I like to add a splash of hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce to the pot. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Cook rice to package directions in a separate pot. Ladle beans into serving bowls and top with a scoop of rice. Garnish as desired with chopped green onion and parsley.

