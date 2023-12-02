Drier, mild Saturday before showers return Sunday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, isolated drizzle, high 55

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 42

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 53

Monday: Isolated shower, cloudy, high 46

Tuesday: Sct’d showers, high 44

Wednesday: Clearing, cool, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Saturday!

Today will be the better of our two weekend days, with mild temperatures, and drier conditions. Expect highs in the middle 50s, and mainly cloudy skies. Outside of a very isolated, light shower chance, we will be mainly dry.

Going overnight, a few showers move through our southeastern areas. Then for the rest of Sunday, expect scattered rain to move in from about mid-morning to early afternoon, then linger through about early evening. The showers will be fairly light in nature, and scattered, too, but I would keep the umbrellas handy. Highs will be in the lower 50s with a breeze.

Monday will be a bit drier, with only an isolated shower chance. Expect cooler conditions, however, with highs dropping back to the middle 40s, and mainly cloudy skies.

Another disturbance works through on Tuesday, and that will bring us scattered shower activity. Expect this to arrive as a bit of a wintry mix during the morning, then mainly rain into the afternoon. Highs stick in the middle 40s.

High pressure starts to build in midweek, giving us drier conditions.

-McKenna

