Driffield: 'Earliest Roman settlement' evidence found at secret site

·1 min read
Archaeologists at work at the site near Driffield
Archaeologists at work at the site near Driffield

Archaeologists excavating a site in East Yorkshire believe they have found evidence of early Roman habitation

Volunteers have found various pottery items, including a decorative piece depicting a dog.

The location, near Driffield, is believed to be one of the earliest examples of Roman settlement north of the Humber estuary.

The crowd-funded dig has been organised by social enterprise company DigVentures.

Pottery thought to date back to the early Roman period
Pottery thought to date back to the early Roman period

Dig director Nat Jackson said: "Over the past five years that we have been excavating in this field, we have found all sorts of things relating to the Romans in the very early time of their occupation."

A "chunky" piece of amphora - a type of container - found at the site had come "all the way from southern Spain", said Mr Jackson.

He added: "It would have contained either olives or olive oil."

Also found were pieces of ornate Samian pottery.

"We have one (piece) with a lovely picture of a dog on it," said Mr Jackson.

The team, comprising volunteers from as far afield as Canada, has dated the fragments from either the late 1st or early 2nd Century.

Mr Jackson said this lends weight to the theory that the site is "a very early Roman settlement".

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Recommended Stories

  • Mountain View reaches settlement over RV parking ban

    Mountain View reaches settlement over RV parking ban.

  • NASA ready for second attempt at Artemis lunar launch

    Ground teams at Kennedy Space Center prepared on Saturday for a second try at launching NASA's towering, next-generation moon rocket on its debut flight, hoping to have remedied engineering problems that foiled the initial countdown five days earlier. The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and its Orion capsule were due for blastoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2:17 p.m. EDT (1817 GMT), kicking off NASA's ambitious moon-to-Mars program Artemis program 50 years after the last Apollo lunar mission. The previous launch bid on Monday ended with technical problems forcing a halt to the countdown and postponement of the uncrewed flight.

  • President Biden calls on Mississippi governor 'to act' on Jackson water crisis

    President Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems.

  • NASA's Artemis I mission is bound for the moon: How to watch the second launch attempt

    NASA scrapped its first attempt to launch Artemis I earlier this week, but a new launch is set for Saturday. How to watch the new moon mission.

  • NASA's Artemis launch at Kennedy Space Center: Launch window, traffic, everything you need to know

    Godspeed, take two. NASA will try a second time to launch its Artemis I rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

  • Updates: NASA scrubs historic Artemis I Monday launch due to SLS rocket issues

    Monday's Artemis I launch was scrubbed due to technical issues with the Space Launch System rocket. The next launch window is Friday, Sept 2.

  • Rocket Lab fires up its first recovered engine, on track to full booster reusability

    Four months after the spectacular feat that was catching a descending rocket stage in mid-air, Rocket Lab has re-ignited one of the engines from that booster — an important step on their roadmap to fielding a fully reusable rocket. The Rutherford engine, one of nine that power the Electron launch vehicles, went up on the mission "There and Back Again" in May, culminating in the livestreamed capture of the booster as it descended under a parachute. According to Rocket Lab, the used engine performed to the same standard required of a new one.

  • When is NASA’s Artemis 1 launch, and where to watch the lunar mission take off

    Saturday's rescheduled Artemis 1 mission is NASA's first step toward returning humans to Earth's Moon.

  • Most human embryos naturally die after conception – restrictive abortion laws fail to take this embryo loss into account

    The majority of fertilized eggs die and are resorbed into the body. ZEISS Microscopy/Flickr, CC BY-SAMany state legislatures are seriously considering human embryos at the earliest stages of development for legal personhood. Total abortion bans that consider humans to have full rights from the moment of conception have created a confusing legal domain that affects a wide range of areas, including assisted reproductive technologies, contraception, essential medical care and parental rights, among

  • Minnesota pawn shop owner claims to have discovered lost photos from the Nanjing Massacre

    A pawn shop owner in Minnesota claims to have discovered long-lost photos taken during the Nanjing Massacre. In a video posted to TikTok with over 9.5 million views, Evan Kail says that a customer sent him an old album of photos from World War II with the intention of selling it. When he opened the album and inspected its contents, he found disturbing photos labeled as if they were taken during the December 1937 massacre, which lasted for six weeks and saw at least 200,000 Chinese civilians killed by the Imperial Japanese Army.

  • To Prevent a Martian Plague, NASA Needs to Build a Very Special Lab

    When Carl Sagan imagined sending humans to Mars in his book “The Cosmic Connection,” published in 1973, he posed a problem beyond such a mission’s cost and complexity: the possibility that life already existed on the red planet and that it might not play nice. “It is possible that on Mars there are pathogens,” he wrote, “organisms which, if transported to the terrestrial environment, might do enormous biological damage — a Martian plague.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Tim

  • Poland demands $1.3 trillion war reparations from Germany

    Poland’s top politician said Thursday that the government will seek equivalent of some $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for the Nazis’ World War II invasion and occupation of his country. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the Law and Justice party, announced the huge claim at the release of a long-awaited report on the cost to the country of years of Nazi German occupation as it marks 83 years since the start of World War II. “We not only prepared the report but we have also taken the decision as to the further steps,” Kaczynski said during the report’s presentation.

  • How could an explosive Big Bang be the birth of our universe?

    No one knows what kicked off the Big Bang that eventually allowed the stars to begin forming. Adolf Schaller for STScI, CC BY Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How can a Big Bang have been the start of the universe, since intense explosions destroy everything? – Tristan S., age 8, Newark, Delaware Pretend you’re a perfectly flat chess piece in a game of chess on a perfectly flat

  • Artemis 1 countdown resumes for Saturday launch; weather forecast improves

    All eyes are on Florida's Space Coast to see history in the making Saturday as NASA attempts to launch a mega moon rocket on a 37-day mission.

  • What the Moon Phases Means for Astrology—And How to Use It for Manifestation

    Knowing what the eight phases of the moon mean for astrology can be a powerful tool.

  • Countdown continues to Saturday launch of NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon

    The long countdown to launch of NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon continued as planned Friday while weather odds saw improvement along the way.

  • NASA counts down to Saturday launch for delayed moon rocket

    Engineers are hopeful the weather will cooperate for the planned launch Saturday of NASA's Artemis moon rocket.

  • Africa's oldest dinosaur found in Zimbabwe

    The skeleton of a long-necked Mbiresaurus raathi is believed to be more than 230 million years old.

  • On this day in history, Sept. 2, 1945, World War II ends as Japan formally surrenders to US, Allies

    Japan formally surrendered to the U.S. and Allies aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945, ending a global conflict that killed up to 60 million people.

  • NASA prepares for second Artemis I launch attempt Saturday

    NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission is now set to launch Saturday, after technical issues delayed plans Monday. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins us from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the latest on the outlook for launch and the impact delays will have on the mission to the moon.