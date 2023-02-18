Driffield: Services plan for deserted medieval village site

Plans have been lodged to build a new service station and drive-through coffee shop on the site of a deserted medieval village in East Yorkshire.

Kelleythorpe, on the A614 at Driffield, currently consists of disused farm buildings some of which would be retained.

However, an archaeology assessment has urged a full survey of the site to find the extent of potential finds.

East Riding Council has not set a date to consider the proposal.

Sunderlandwick Estates said the development would see the redundant Kelleythorpe farm, which originally dates from the 19th Century, brought back into use and "bringing economic, social, environmental and ecological benefits".

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), it said there was enough land to allow large numbers of vehicles to park up and use facilities such as a proposed visitor centre and coffee shop.

The services would including six charging points, eight fuel pumps including one for HGVs, 14 parking spaces and potential to serve hydrogen-powered vehicles at a later date.

However, an archaeological assessment said distinctive historical features could be lost if the farm buildings were demolished.

Beneath the site lies the remains of the abandoned village, the assessment said, although it was more than likely to have been a hamlet.

"At the time of the Domesday Survey, Kelleythorpe was recorded as being in the Hundred of Driffield, under the control of the King and Archbishop of York.

"No population was recorded although a mill was present," the report added.

It also stated there was a chance that features of the village, or deposits from it, could still exist and recommended a survey be carried out of former farm buildings as well as a geophysical one of the site in general.

