Drifters Try Their Hands At Drag Racing

Johnny Puckett
·2 min read

The race might have been the subject but these drifters made the tandem donuts the real show stopper.

Drift cars and drag cars are very similar in many ways. They both have a ridiculous amount of horsepower, lightweight bodies, and their drivers have to be some of the toughest and most focused people out there to be able to control their vehicle. However, there is one quite noticeable distinction between drift cars and dragsters, drift cars usually make a spectacle out of sliding rather than shooting off like a rocket ship and a straight line. For this reason, hoonigan has been wondering if a dry drift car could really deliver the same sort of show and performance as a fully blooded drag car.

That’s exactly where these two drivers come and play, both drifters in their fully customized and thoroughly over powered drift cars, competing in a head to head drag race to see who’s car is faster in a straight line. One of these cars is a 240SX, a widely popular choice for fans of the sport. The other is a fifth generation Chevrolet Camaro whose overall body desired might be a matter of subjectivity but its performance certainly can’t be described as anything less than stellar.

Under the hood of the Camaro is a massive 7 L V8 engine compared to the 240 SX which has a 6.7 L V8 engine. Both of these power houses are based on the LS platform which means they crank out a ton of power and make sliding around a drift track super easy. Oddly enough, the Camaro underway is the 240 SX at just 2600 pounds compared to the 240s 3080. At the end of the day, the 240SX ended up just barely beating out the Camaro the second and first time, likely due to its increased weight which usually transfers to better control at higher speeds. When all of a sudden, the drifters got to do what they do best, tandem donuts. As most commenters point out, probably the most impressive part of the entire video is win Pierre, the driver in the Camaro, pulls off an absolutely wild reverse entry to the tandem donuts and finishes off by drifting into the sunset.

