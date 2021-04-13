Drifting apart? European firms battle to reach UK clients

Containers are stacked at the Port of Felixstowe
Giulia Segreti and Simon Johnson
·5 min read

By Giulia Segreti and Simon Johnson

ROME/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Post-Brexit trade rules mean prosecco supplier Serena Wines 1881 must store bottles destined for Britain on costlier, fumigated pallets in their own corner of its warehouse in the northeast Italian town of Conegliano.

The new shipment requirement is one example of the extra cost and complexity that firms across continental Europe face serving British customers since Jan. 1, adding to disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic to drive UK-EU trade volumes lower.

"These first months have been hectic, hellish for everyone," said export manager Nicola Piovesana. "Delivery times are now longer, now it takes 2 weeks to get to the (UK) client, while before it took one week at the most."

The Dec. 24 deal reached between Britain and the EU after years of wrangling over post-Brexit trade terms at least meant goods trade - roughly half the total $900 billion of annual EU-UK commerce - was spared from tariffs and quotas.

But January trade volumes crashed as difficulties with the new rules combined with a hit from pandemic restrictions and substantial stockpiling by firms on both sides of the English channel in late-2020 in anticipation of trouble.

UK data released on Tuesday showed only a partial recovery in February, with British goods exports to the EU 12.5% below year-ago levels and imports 11.5% down. Data from Italy, France and Germany - Britain's biggest EU trading partner - have all shown falls in the volume of UK trade in February.

With Britain its second largest export market after Germany, Serena Wines has bent over backwards to secure business with UK hotels, restaurants and caterers by revamping internal customs processes and dedicating one staff member to Britain alone.

But the pallet issue is typical of the type of knock-on impacts that companies are now having to deal with: in this case, trade with any non-EU country means international rules on anti-pest treatment of wood packaging apply.

Piovesana says the fumigated pallets cost about 9.50 euros (8.23 sterling) each, almost 20% more than the regular ones. UK guidance is for firms to consider switching from wooden to plastic pallets.

"EASIER TO SHIP TO ASIA"

High Quality Foods, a Rome-based food supplier to high-end outlets from artisanal bakers to West End eateries, struggles most with documentation on speciality meat products like beef from Black Angus cattle crossed with an Italian breed.

"There seems to be a trap in every corner," lamented managing director Simone Cozzi, adding the company's hygiene officer - a trained veterinarian – now needed to spend extra time with them when filling in the necessary paperwork.

Cozzi said delays at customs points had also added to transport costs because drivers want more money to compensate for wasted time, while air shipments can be held in a UK airport for 24-plus hours compared to only 30-45 minutes in Hong Kong.

"At the moment it is actually easier to ship things to Asia," he said.

Italian farmers association Coldiretti cites such hurdles as endangering 3.4 billion euros of Italian agri-food exports, pointing to a 38% drop in exports of foodstuffs to the UK in January and almost 14% in February.

Some firms have found work-arounds - albeit at a cost.

Swedish wood products supplier Vida Wood, riding the wave of lockdown-induced booms in DIY home improvement activity, had an existing UK subsidiary which now takes care of all the customs hassle and bills the British end-customer from there.

"So there is more administration for us," said CEO Karl-Johan Löwenadler, acknowledging that solution would not be available to smaller companies with no UK presence like its 11-person operation in Billericay, 25 miles (40 km) east of London.

MORE CHECKS TO COME

While stories of major disruption are common among goods exporters across different sectors in Europe, the unanswered question remains what the long-term impact on trade will be.

A UK government spokesperson said the February data showed "welcome growth" in the value of trade with the EU from January, suggesting most traders and hauliers were now adapting.

"It's premature to make any firm judgments on the long-term impacts of our new trading relationship with the EU, especially with the pandemic still ongoing," the spokesperson added. (Graphic: Imports into the UK, https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-EU/dgkplyxgnvb/chart.png) (Graphic: UK exports, https://graphics.reuters.com/BRITAIN-EU/gjnpwdwywvw/chart.png)

The Bank of England expects UK-EU trade in goods and services to fall by more than 10% in the long term due to post-Brexit restrictions, and for British output to be around 3% lower than if the government had agreed to the EU rules needed for a frictionless trade deal.

Moreover, exporters to Britain face added complications in the coming months, with extra paperwork for UK food imports such as meat, fish and cheese needed from October and a further raft of checks to take effect from January 2022.

A group of lawmakers and heads of business will hold a first "evidence session" on Brexit's trade impact on Thursday with a view to making recommendations on possible improvements.

Yet even before Brexit, the EU's share of Britain's trade had already been declining for years, with figures quoted in a UK parliament report last year showing UK exports to the EU made up 43% of all its exports in 2019, down from 54% in 2006.

Some major European exporters are resigned to the idea that, while the early disruption will eventually settle down, the logic of a Brexit deal that spurned closer ties will inevitably lead to a further drift southwards of UK-EU trade volumes.

It could already be happening: A December 2020 survey of members of Germany's BGA trade association showed one out of five companies were reorganizing supply chains to swap out British suppliers in favour of those in the EU single market.

(1 euro = 0.87 sterling)

(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer, Michael Nienaber, Jan Strupczewski, Richard Lough, David Milliken, Liz Piper; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jon Boyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry speaks on Prince Philip’s death: He was ‘cheeky ’til the end’

    Prince Harry has spoken out on Prince Philip‘s death, saying in his statement that his grandfather was, “cheeky ’til the end.” As theGrio reported, last week the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, passed away at 99.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Brits flock to pubs for first time in months as U.K. lockdown eases

    People in England are enjoying some semblance of normalcy — and pouring their first pints in public — after COVID-19 restrictions eased at midnight Monday, allowing non-essential locations like salons, gyms and pubs to reopen for the first time since January.Why it matters: Britain's partial reopening has come amid one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, sharply curbing a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed more people than in any other country in Europe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.40 million doses have been administered in the U.K., with over 48% of people receiving at least their first dose, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.The next phase in England's reopening roadmap will see the return of indoor entertainment and possibly international travel on May 17, assuming certain criteria are met. The government is aiming to lift all restrictions on social contact on June 21.In photos Shoppers carry bags in central London Monday. Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images A customer drinks in an outdoor seating area in Warwick, U.K., on Monday. Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesA solid start to the new reality of outdoor dining in Cranleigh this morning. pic.twitter.com/uSSd88nHdV— Martin Bamford (@martinbamford) April 12, 2021 Terry Morris, mayor of Warwick, right, and Mandy Littlejohn, cheers with their drinks in an outdoor seating area set up in the car park of The Old Fourpenny Shop Hotel in Warwick, U.K., on Monday Photo: Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images A shopper on Oxford Street in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images Customers at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, U.K. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Customers enjoy a drink at an outside table after the Half Moon pub re-opened in east London Photo: Niklas Hallen'n/AFP via Getty Images John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty ImagesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • U.S. Army lieutenant files suit against two Virginia police officers for assault during traffic stop

    A U.S. Army lieutenant filed a lawsuit against two Virginia police officers over what court papers say was a violent traffic stop, where officers pointed their guns, knocked him to the ground, pepper-sprayed him and "threatened to murder him."

  • Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards

    U.S. recession drama "Nomadland", about a community of van dwellers, was the big winner at Britain's BAFTA awards on Sunday, scooping best film and prizes for its Chinese-born director Chloe Zhao and leading actress Frances McDormand. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony was held virtually over two nights, with nominees joining in by video, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However film stars Hugh Grant and Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in person at London's Royal Albert Hall while Renee Zellweger and Anna Kendrick joined from a Los Angeles studio to present the awards.

  • Ron DeSantis might already be running for president. Donald Trump could help – and hurt – his plans

    Ron DeSantis, the 42-year-old governor of Florida, is doing the kinds of things that presidential candidates do. Will he run for president in 2024?

  • Czech foreign minister sacked after losing challenge to party leader

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, who frequently warned against risks posed by Russia and China, was sacked on Monday after losing a bid to lead his own centre-left Social Democratic party (CSSD) party last week. His replacement may take a less resolute stance on China and possibly on other issues such as Russia and its "vaccine diplomacy" or its bid in a Czech nuclear power plant tender. President Milos Zeman, who favours close ties with Russia and China and often clashed with Petricek, dismissed him after receiving a proposal to do so from Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

  • Israeli media suggests country was behind Iranian nuclear facility blackout

    A whole lot happened in relation to Iran's nuclear program this weekend. For starters, on Sunday, Iran's underground Natanz facility started up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium more quickly. Hours later, a "suspicious" blackout struck the facility. Tehran claims there wasn't any lasting damage or pollution, but Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's civilian nuclear program, called the power outage "nuclear terrorism" and details remain scarce. Israeli media outlets, including Haaretz, are indicating the blackout was the result of an Israeli cyberattack, the latest sign of escalation between the regional rivals. The Associated Press notes these reports do not offer sourcing, but "Israeli media maintains a close relationship with [Israel's] military and intelligence," so, when coupled with past allegations of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear program, the possibility seems legitimate. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Israel meeting with his counterpart, Benny Gantz, who pledged to cooperate with the U.S. "to ensure that any new agreement with Iran will secure the vital interests of the world and the United States, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel." World powers, including the U.S., will continue to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear deal next week in Vienna, though it's unclear how the blackout will affect the talks, if it all. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Trump reportedly targets 'stone cold loser' McConnell in off-the-rails RNC speech

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) appears to have been the primary target in former President Donald Trump's improvised, insult-laden speech Saturday night at a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, The Washington Post and Politico report. In a familiar turn of events, Trump, who doesn't get the opportunity to vent his frustrations on Twitter these days, reportedly boasted about tossing his "boring" prepared remarks before tearing into McConnell for several minutes. At one point Trump called him a "dumb son of a b----" for not fighting the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6. "If that were [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) instead of this dumb son of a b---- Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen," Trump said, per the Post. "They would have fought it." He also reportedly deemed his former ally a "stone cold loser" and complained that McConnell never thanked him for hiring his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, whom he also reportedly mocked for resigning in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. McConnell wasn't alone, however. Trump went after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, as well. "Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?" Trump reportedly asked the crowd. Former Vice President Mike Pence was seemingly spared the name calling, but Trump did reportedly reiterate the fact that he's disappointed Pence didn't have the "courage" to block the election certification. Beyond the personal attacks, Trump reportedly continued to push false claims that he won the 2020 election, which he described, once again, as "rigged," and he did not appear to express any regret about his role in the Capitol riot, though he did reportedly brag about the size of the crowd at his speech that took place just before the event. Read more at The Washington Post and Politico. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyBiden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.

  • William, Harry remember Prince Philip's wit, service to UK

    Princes William and Harry paid tribute Monday to their grandfather, Prince Philip, remembering his wit, sense of duty and barbecue skills. The brothers, who are at the center of a royal family rift, issued separate statements about Philip, who died last week at 99. Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, has arrived in the U.K. to attend Philip's funeral service Saturday at Windsor Castle.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Rep. McCaul: Biggest border crisis I’ve seen in my lifetime

    House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss his visit to the southern border.

  • Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

    The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic put an end to that 22-game streak by scoring 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers as the Atlanta Hawks erased a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young. Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

  • Kid Cudi wore a floral spaghetti-strap dress for 'SNL' musical performance in tribute to Kurt Cobain

    Kid Cudi also donned a green cardigan that resembled the one Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged concert.

  • South Korean PM arrives in Iran to help try to revive nuclear deal

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun arrived in Iran on Sunday to help try to restore a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and free up $7 billion in Iranian funds trapped in South Korea, Seoul officials said. Chung is the first South Korean prime minister to visit Iran in 44 years amid icy relations between the two countries due to Iran's military cooperation with North Korea.

  • UK opens probe into Greensill lobbying by ex-PM Cameron

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's government has opened an independent investigation into failed finance company Greensill Capital after lobbying by former Prime Minister David Cameron raised questions over its access to ministers. Australian banker Lex Greensill was brought in as an adviser to the government while Cameron was British prime minister from 2010 to 2016. After leaving office, Cameron in turn became an adviser to Greensill's now-insolvent company.

  • Red Wings spoil Jordan Staal’s 1,000th NHL game, down Hurricanes

    The Canes fell again Monday night, the second time in as many games Carolina has lost to Detroit.

  • Britain says it has offered COVID-19 vaccine to all over-50s

    Britain on Monday said it had offered all over-50s a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, hitting a target to offer injections to all people in its nine highest priority groups by April 15. Britain has seen one of the world's quickest vaccine rollouts, behind only Israel in the proportion of its population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 shot. "We have now passed another hugely significant milestone in our vaccine programme by offering jabs to everyone in the nine highest risk groups," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.