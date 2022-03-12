Drill, baby, drill

A line of off-shore oil rigs in the Santa Barbara Channel near the Federal Ecological Preserve en route to the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary in March 2015. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Most Americans share a concern about our climate. When Joe Biden took office, the U.S. was energy independent, just as it was before COVID hit the world, as we exported more oil than we imported. Gas was around $2 a gallon.

Biden's first week in office, not only did he stop construction of the Keystone Pipeline, but he banned drilling on public land, and also added a lot of restrictions and costs to drilling elsewhere. As a result, the U.S. had to import a lot more oil. Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, gas was up around a dollar a gallon. This had nothing to do with COVID. With our high demand, prices before the pandemic were still reasonable.

So, while the Biden Administration says there are 9,000 permits to drill for oil that are unused, that's a phony argument, as the new fees, new restrictions and the areas of those permits do not lend themselves well to drilling. Due to Russia, gas is now even higher. This is the time for Joe Biden to be a leader and recognize that while in theory his policies are good for our climate, we must return to being energy independent. In North Dakota alone, 500,000 barrels of oil per day just sit in the ground. In Alaska, it's much larger. How does it help our climate to reduce our oil consumption, if that production is made up by Iran, Venezuela, or Saudi Arabia?

While Americans are willing to sacrifice somewhat to help our climate, the current cost to do that help is just too much to bear. High gas prices get reflected in almost everything Americans purchase. It's not just filling the car. It impacts the pricing of almost everything. The current price of oil hurts low- and middle-income Americans the hardest.

Some politicians and others may say "How can we put a price tag on helping our climate?" I say we can. I ask those who say we must sacrifice by paying these current and future high prices to help our climate the following: Will you donate $100 to a good Climate Control Cause? How about $1,000?

Story continues

There comes a point where the amount we ask Americans to sacrifice is much larger than Americans are willing to pay. I believe most Americans wouldn't mind paying 10 cents a gallon extra, or perhaps 25 cents a gallon extra to help our climate. But I'm convinced that very few Americans are willing to pay $1 or more extra per gallon and the accompanying impact on inflation that causes on other products and food to keep U.S. energy production stifled.

Steve Feiertag is a resident of Royal Palm Beach.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: America must be energy independent in the midst of rising gas prices