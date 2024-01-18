Drill bit thief pleads guilty

Jan. 18—CATLETTSBURG — A 59-year-old who pilfered high-dollar drill bits from his employer in October 2022 pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

James P. Duncan got a five-year sentence — probated for two years — and must pay $15,000 restitution within two years. If he fails to do so, he'll have to serve the full five years, according to Judge John Vincent. In other words, a probation violation would result in five active years in jail for Duncan.

Attorney Sebastian Joy said his client made a last-second offer during mediation to which the victim agreed.

"It was a difficult case," Joy said.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kierston Rosen and Joy both said it was mediated successfully.

According to previous reports, Duncan stole between $60,000 and $70,000 of drill bits from his employer, who is also related to him, between Oct. 10-24, 2022.

