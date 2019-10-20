Drill rapper banned from using drug dealing slang words in music videos posted on social media

A drill rapper has been banned from using specific slang words in music videos in what is believed to be the first case of its kind.

Ervine Kimpalu, who goes by the artist name Rico Racks, was issued with a special five year Criminal Behaviour Order when he appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday preventing him from referring to several drug-related words in his online rap videos.

The Order bars 20-year-old Racks from saying the words bandoe, trapping, Booj, connect, shotting, whipping and Kitty - all colloquial terms associated with dealing drugs.

It also bans him from possessing articles linked to drug dealing and from owning more than one mobile phone.

Racks, of Kings Cross, central London, features in several music videos posted on social media in which he is said to glamourise drug dealing.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and two counts of possession of criminal property in the form of cash and was sentenced to three years in prison.

When police executed search warrants at several addresses linked to Racks in Camden, north London in June last year they found £3,000 in cash.

Another search of Racks' home address in May this year they found more than £5,000 cash, and a further £3,000 in a safe.

Several mobile phones believed to be used in drug dealing were also found, as well as Class A drugs with a street value of around £7,000.

Detective Constable Arif Sheikh, of the Met Police's Central North Command Unit, said: "This sentence should send out a message to others involved in drug dealing that they will be caught and face the full force of the law."

The Order against the drill artist comes after police drafted in a "rap translator" last month to jail a gang leader who had threatened to shoot his rivals in a song.

Essex Police hired an expert to prove Roland Douherty, 19, known as Valenti, breached an injunction banning him from "featuring in any audio or video online that is threatening, abusive, insulting, incites, violence, promotes criminal activity, shows weapons or makes reference to gang affiliations and the C17".

Douherty had denied that the song "Bro Code" made reference to drug dealing or guns. But officers manage to prove that the song referenced weapons thanks to the help of a translator.