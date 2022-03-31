Drill rapper Dougie B arrested after shot fired outside Bronx courthouse

NEW YORK — Bronx drill rapper Dougie B was among a group of men taken into custody Thursday after a shot was fired across the street from Bronx Supreme Court, his attorney confirmed.

The rapper’s arrest comes one day after he was filming a music video in the Bronx with Cardi B.

Court officers and New York Daily News reporters heard at least one shot fired near the East 161st Street parking lot just before 1 p.m. as attorneys and many court employees prepared to go on lunch break.

Court officers raced across the street and took “several individuals” into custody, a court spokesman said. At least four people were taken away in handcuffs. Attorney Dawn Florio confirmed Dougie B was among those slapped in cuffs.

The shooting occurred after a group of men began arguing with each other by the parking lot. One group began chasing the other before a man wearing black pulled a gun and fired a shot. A Daily News reporter witnessed the incident.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

Dougie B, whose real name is Arion Howard, was due in Bronx Supreme Court for a 2:15 p.m. court appearance on an unrelated case when the shot was fired and he was taken into custody. His arrest was captured on video.

It was not clear what charges, if any, the “Kill Em With Kindness” rapper will face.

Twitter posts showed the rising music star was in the Bronx on Wednesday shooting a rap video with Cardi B.

No injuries were reported in the shooting and no charges were immediately filed.

The mayhem came right after a hearing in Family Court for another drill rapper, C Blu. The 16-year-old rapper has pleaded not guilty to assault in connection with an arrest that resulted in both the teen and a police officer being shot. That case prompted New York Mayor Eric Adams to criticize drill for fueling deadly gang beefs.

