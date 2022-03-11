Will drilling more oil in the US help gas prices go down? Not exactly, experts say

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Mike Stunson
·4 min read

Ga prices have reached never-before-seen levels in the United States, and there is worry the worst is yet to come.

Prices have reached a national average of $4.33 per gallon as of March 11 — already besting the previous high of $4.10 from 2008. Crippling costs at the pump have been driven in part by Russia’s war with Ukraine impacting oil production worldwide and demand as high as it has been since Christmas.

Many people, Republican lawmakers and lobbyists included, believe the answer is here in the United States by simply drilling more oil at the country’s multitude of refineries. There is plenty of oil underground waiting to be drilled, after all.

But it’s not that easy and any additional drilling won’t help today’s soaring gas prices, experts say. Here’s why.

Oil drilling takes time

If oil production in the United States were suddenly ramped up, it would take a while for it to make an impact on the market.

“The problem is, and the harsh reality for U.S. oil markets is that there is no switch that anyone can flip to suddenly turn on oil production overnight. There just isn’t,” Clark Williams-Derry, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, told Marketplace. “There is probably going to be six-to-nine months’ lag between today’s high prices and the time when the oil industry can bring significant amounts of new production online.”

Ryan Lance, CEO of ConocoPhillips, is even less optimistic. He told CNBC it would take his oil company eight to 12 months to begin accruing oil after beginning to pump.

“It’s not that quick. Again, that’s why we have to be thinking about the medium and longer term here to try to decide,” Lance said.

A shortage of oilfield materials, equipment and labor in the U.S. is also among the reasons why the country can’t quickly replace the oil that the U.S. used to import from Russia before President Joe Biden imposed a ban, Reuters reported.

“The idea that if we produce more oil in some way it would help with that problem — it’s just not true,” Sam Ori, executive director of the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, told CNN.

The US is already the drilling leader

The United States is already the top producer of oil worldwide, accounting for 20% of the world’s total in 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. Behind the U.S. is Saudi Arabia (12%) and Russia (11%).

Oil production declined during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its current production of 11.6 million barrels per day is comparable to that of November 2018, KOKH reported.

It’s the oil companies, not the federal administration, that are getting in the way of the country drilling more oil, experts say.

“U.S. oil companies generally have been reluctant to pump more, preferring to steer cash flows back to investors instead of spending it on new drilling that could flood the world with cheap crude,” Bloomberg reported.

“In the United States, 90% of onshore oil production takes place on land that isn’t owned by the federal government. And of the remaining 10% that occurs on federal land, the oil and gas industry has millions of acres leased,” President Joe Biden said this week. “They have 9,000 permits to drill now. They could be drilling right now, yesterday, last week, last year. They have 9,000 to drill onshore that are already approved.”

Of those unused leases, the Bureau of Land Management says a quarter of them have medium or high potential for oil, according to the Center for American Progress.

Despite those unused permits, Biden has issued more oil and gas drilling permits than President Donald Trump did during each of his first three years in office, Yahoo reported, citing data by the Center for Western Priorities.

What else?

Because oil is a global market, the United States won’t just drill oil and only keep it for themselves. The global price of oil directly impacts what gas costs in the U.S., and prices were already on the rise before the conflict in Eastern Europe escalated.

“It’s not really realistic, in my mind, to close (the U.S.) off and be energy independent and say, ‘Sorry, guys, we’re independent and we don’t care about you.’” energy analyst Rachel Ziemba told CNN.

Gas producers are ramping up production in West Texas, New Mexico and North Dakota, Politico and Marketplace reported, but the production is becoming more expensive.

“You know what’s going to happen with the price of oil going through the roof: Equipment is going to be hard to find, crews are going to be hard to find,” Paul Bommer, a senior lecturer in the department of petroleum engineering at the University of Texas at Austin, told Marketplace.

Simply put, gas and oil prices have no “short-term fix,” said Steve Agee, the Dean Emeritus at the Meinders School of Business at Oklahoma City University.

“We’re just going to kind of have to wade through it and see what happens,” he told KOKH.

Here’s how to conserve fuel as gas prices soar to record highs with no relief in sight

Gas prices could reach record highs by this summer, analyst warns. ‘The news is grim’

Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

Recommended Stories

  • Spain's Meroil won't break ties with Lukoil, confident of no sanctions impact

    Spanish oil operator Meroil has no plans to sell its 50% stake in a joint venture with Russia's Lukoil in a Barcelona oil terminal due to the conflict in Ukraine, a top executive told Reuters on Friday. Meroil is confident its 10-year-old project will not be affected by any potential new sanctions against Moscow and is not concerned about any reputational damage, Director General Miguel Paya said, arguing that the tie-up with Lukoil was very limited and the terminal did not receive Russian oil or ships.

  • Broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million - Swiss minister

    A broader war in Ukraine could displace 15 million people, Switzerland's justice minister said on Friday, citing estimates from the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR. "If you assume the hostilities continue, that the Russian army advances more strongly in the West (of Ukraine), that perhaps there are escape corridors, then it could be that practically 1 million people leave the country each week," Karin Keller-Sutter told a news conference in Bern on the Swiss approach to taking in refugees. "There are now estimates from UNHCR that you have to reckon with around 15 million displaced persons -- that is the highest number...It is said around half the population minus men who are of course in the armed forces and defending the country."

  • Missouri anti-abortion bills seek to stop crossing of state lines, ending ectopic pregnancies

    Bills in the Missouri House would allow lawsuits for those who help residents cross state lines and criminalize ending nonviable pregnancies.

  • Suffocated by sanctions, Russia squeezes foreign firms leaving

    Russia is piling huge pressure on foreign companies fleeing the country following Moscow's decision to send troops to Ukraine even as some tycoons warn that the seizure of assets would take the country "back to 1917".

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Russia has lost nearly as many soldiers in Ukraine as US has in Iraq/Afghanistan since 2001

    Russia has lost nearly as many soldiers in the first two weeks of its fight with Ukraine as the U.S. did in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2001. A U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday the U.S. is estimating between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops have been killed, adding, however, that it is difficult to count war casualties at this time in Ukraine.The Watson Institute of International and Public Affairs at Brown University estimates 7,057 U.S....

  • The one thing markets aren't worried about isn't tied to Russia-Ukraine: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 11, 2022.

  • Watch Fox News’ Peter Doocy Get Schooled by Jen Psaki on How Pipelines Work (Video)

    White House Press Secretary patiently explains that finishing construction on the Keystone XL won't impact oil supplies in the U.S.

  • McDonald’s Soda Is Superior for More Reasons Than You Think

    We’ve already established that the FAQ pages for various restaurants can offer a funny glimpse into the priorities (and preoccupations) of a given business. But they can also be pretty instructive. On McDonald’s FAQ page, you’ll find a hilarious humblebrag pertaining to the fast food chain’s fountain soda: “Why does Coca-Cola taste so good at McDonald’s?”

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • Psaki spars with Fox News reporter over rising gas prices: 'We're already getting that oil, Peter'

    Psaki said that resuming construction on the Keystone XL pipeline would "not address" rising gas prices because it wouldn't increase the oil supply.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Russia draft law raises doubt over fate of $10 billion of jets

    Russia published a draft law on Thursday that could prevent its airlines returning leased aircraft, raising the stakes in a showdown with Western finance over $10 billion of jets. Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets - with very little success. Under the proposed law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay leases in roubles throughout 2022.

  • Costco membership fees could increase soon—here's how to lock in the lower price for a year

    Costco membership prices could increase later this year. Learn how to snag the lower price for a year right now to save on gas, appliances and more.

  • Biden can take a bow for rising gas prices. He did that!

    Joe Biden began his first term in office attacking oil production.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • California gas jumps 13 cents overnight. There's no telling when prices will drop

    California has the most expensive gas in the nation at an average of $5.57 a gallon. Will prices ever stop rising?

  • Exclusive-Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage. Some 45% to 54% of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet. Both firms have shuttered their operations, according to company representatives contacted by Reuters, as Russian troops have escalated their attacks on cities throughout Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying key infrastructure.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • What's Something Toxic About The Industry You Work In That Most People Wouldn't Realize?

    Just because "that's how it's done" doesn't mean it's right.View Entire Post ›