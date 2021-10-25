When Should You Drink Your Last Coffee of the Day?

Bravo

Teresa Giudice is celebrating her recent engagement to boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas with a romantic getaway to Greece. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member sizzled while lounging poolside with her fiancé in a teeny blue bikini. Teresa took to Instagram to share a peek into her dreamy vacation with her husband-to-be. In the sweet snapshot posted on October 24, the couple can be seen posing alongside each other in front of a sparkling pool. While Luis donned a white bathing suit and a ba