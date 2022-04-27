A drink and a slice: Fundraiser to help late Clifton police officer's family

A nonprofit organization devoted to helping first responders and their families has organized a fundraiser for the late Robert Miller, a Clifton police sergeant who died in February at age 50.

The Dented Development Project asks friends, family and fellow police officers to eat and drink in Miller's memory on Thursday at Clifton's Pizzeria Uno, which will donate 20% of the check to his family. Diners must bring a fundraising flyer.

Miller died suddenly in February at his Clifton home. He "was as kind and humble as they come," the Clifton Police Department posted online at the time of his death. Everyone in the department was "absolutely devastated" by his death, read the post.

"He was always so positive," said city Councilman Bill Gibson, who is also a retired Clifton police officer. "I've known him since he was dispatcher. He was like one of my kids."

Miller started working at the Clifton Police Department in 1998. He became a police officer in 2004 and worked in patrol until his promotion to sergeant in 2016.

Miller was married and had stepchildren. Word of his death reached the Dented Development Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to helping first responders and their families repair "the dents" caused by suffering, which planned the event.

Thursday's fundraiser, said Kevin Donaldson, the founder of the nonprofit and a retired police officer from Roseland, should lessen the family's burden.

"We are all dented cars that still run," he said. "The family has a lot on their plates. This may help them. Maybe it will allow them to buy a few weeks of groceries."

Show this flyer on Thursday at Clifton's Pizzeria Uno and 20% of your check will be donated to the family of the late Sgt. Robert Miller, a beloved Clifton police officer who died suddenly in February.

Donaldson and retired Police Officer Mike Failace started the project after debilitating incidents cut their law enforcement careers short,

The event is part of Pizzeria Uno's Dough Raiser program.

