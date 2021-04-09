Drinkers told they must wear masks in some pub beer gardens

Pubs in England can reopen from Monday - with new rules to keep customers safe
Pub drinkers in some parts of England will be forced to wear masks even when outside from Monday, thanks to even stricter rules for reopening drawn up by some overzealous councils.

Landlords have been told they must enforce mask-wearing by their customers when they are walking around beer gardens, despite national guidance that only requires face coverings indoors.

Councils have set up enforcement teams that will patrol pubs looking for rule-breakers, and landlords fear they could face fines if their customers are caught.

The Government’s guidance says drinkers must wear masks if going inside a pub to use the toilets or to pay at the bar.

One notice from Ribble Valley Borough Council told pubs in Lancashire that “face coverings must be worn by customers, except when seated to eat or drink”.

Stosie Madi, owner of the Parkers Arms pub near Clitheroe, contacted the council to ask if the notice was a “misprint” and whether her customers needed masks outdoors.

A council official told her face coverings must be worn in her beer garden unless her customers are eating and drinking.

Ms Madi told The Telegraph: “You can go anywhere in this country outdoors and do whatever you're doing without a mask, so why on earth would you need to wear a mask outside in a pub?

“The council said they had set up a task force that will go around enforcing this. For me the worry is, what happens when a task force comes into my garden and sees a customer walking from his table and going to his car without a mask?

“What do they do? Are they going to turn around and penalise me in some way?”

Another pub in Rochdale said it had received the same guidance from its local council.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of the industry body UK Hospitality, said she had heard of other pubs across England that had been given similar orders.

"We need local enforcement bodies to be working to support businesses to reopen and to help them reopen rather than putting barriers in the way or creating confusions,” she told The Telegraph.

"The fear is people will be wrongly told to wear masks in pub gardens."

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pubs Association, said: “We are aware of inconsistencies amongst councils and local authorities, and we would ask them to come to this in the spirit of trying to assist these pubs opening safely and successfully, rather than trying to look for errors or reasons to stymie their reopening.”

The news comes after industry bosses raised concerns that pub staff were not allowed to take payment for food and drinks indoors, meaning that drinkers could be made to pay in cash.

The Government has since released guidance that says indoor payment is allowed “as a last resort”.

Pubs and restaurants will no longer require their customers to order a “substantial meal” with their drinks when they reopen next week, and the 10pm curfew imposed last summer has also been scrapped.

Ribble Valley Borough Council did not respond to a request for comment.

