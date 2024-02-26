Drinkin' on the Job ... sipping and savoring at The Cheese Wheel

This month’s cocktailin’ excursion left us hankerin’ for a hunka cheese! We paid a visit to a relative new-comer to our Augusta Road neighborhood, The Cheese Wheel, to sample their selection of wines but walked away with great appreciation for our new favorite cheesemonger!

A charming little nook where novices and connoisseurs alike can come together to explore and indulge in the finest selections of wines and cheeses, The Cheese Wheel offers a wide variety of options, catering to different tastes and preferences.

The Cheese Wheel on Augusta Street in Greenville

Denise, Michael and Jen greeted us with a sampling of the wares…

Vive la France!

First up was a crisp white wine with a savory, herby goat cheese. A 2020 Pierres Rousses Vouvrey from the Loire region of France was the perfect complement to a Fleur Verte Chèvre featuring the flavors of thyme, tarragon and red peppercorn. A bit of the cheese spread on a slice of baguette from Rise Bakery (we just LOVE spreading some local love!) and topped with a dollop of honey was absolutely divine! A quick sip of the light, bright Vouvrey cut through the earthy tang of the goat cheese, enhancing the flavors of both in perfect harmony.

Hard to beat a California Cab!

The Cheese Wheel on Augusta Street in Greenville

Why hail a cab when you can relish this one? A smooth-sipping, velvety 2021 Roman Ceremony Cabernet Sauvignon with an intoxicating finish was next on the agenda. It paired beautifully with a 5-year-aged VSOC Gouda straight out of Holland. Heady with crystallization which added the perfect salty edge, this hunk of deliciousness had us at first nibble! These folks know what they are doing and it shows. Taste-testing never tasted so good!

A labor of love

This entire place is a labor of love for the Hallisey family. After relocating to Greenville from the northeast a few short years ago, they missed the many cheese shops they would frequent back home and discovered a serious “hole” in the local market. Oldest son, Michael, began a deep dive into studying cheeses and quickly became convinced that he could bring what was missing to our area. While we can grab some seemingly decent cheeses at local grocery stores, even the “fanciest” of these varieties are cut from wheels in advance, wrapped, stored and eventually sold, so they are far from their freshest. At The Cheese Wheel, the cheeses are cut fresh from the wheel, leaving no room for “flavor erosion”. This is as fresh as cheese can get!

The Cheese Wheel on Augusta Street in Greenville

While Michael was doing his digging into cheeses, his mom, Denise, was studying up on wines. She and her close friend, Jen, began to discover small vineyards that were producing some amazing stuff! They now offer quite the collection of wines, many of which are organic, to go along with all of those delicious, savory cheeses. And to make it super user-friendly, they installed an automated “Wine Station” which dispenses a selection of wines in 1-, 3-, and 5-ounce pours along with suggestions of cheeses to perfectly pair with each.

And there’s more

In addition to wine and cheese, The Cheese Wheel also offers a selection of gourmet meats, snacks and condiments that pair perfectly with their products. From crackers and bread to olives and charcuterie, you can create a delightful spread to enjoy with your wine and cheese.

Beyond just selling their amazing products, The Cheese Wheel hosts tastings and events where customers can learn more about different wines and cheeses. These events provide an opportunity to expand your knowledge and appreciation for these culinary delights. Watch their website or sign up for emails to get in on the next one!

Whether you are a wine connoisseur, a cheese lover, or simply someone looking to explore new flavors, The Cheese Wheel is a must-visit destination!

The Cheese Wheel . 1441 Augusta Street . Greenville . Cheesewheelgvl.com

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Drinkin' on the Job ... sipping and savoring at The Cheese Wheel