If drinking recycled water is a good idea, why isn't everyone in Arizona doing it?

Phoenix and Scottsdale are considering plans to recycle water for drinking in the next few years.

The tap water that emerges from this Advanced Water Purification process — which typically involves additional filtration, ozone treatment and reverse osmosis — should be super clean.

And, even better, it would offer a relatively drought-proof, renewable water source that could supplement dwindling groundwater or Colorado River supplies.

But if that’s the case, why isn’t everyone pursuing this technology?

Perhaps the answers to common reader questions will help explain the limitations:

Why don't farmers use this water?

Actually, some are, mostly near major cities.

But they’re not treating it to drinking standards, as the water produced by Advanced Water Purification would be.

Tapping this supply is less likely for farms in rural groundwater basins, for one simple reason:

There probably wouldn’t be enough of it.

Want rural water regulation? Don't hold your breath

Yes, technically, all water has been recycled. But what many folks consider to be recycled water — the stuff that is captured in drains and sewers, then flows to treatment plants — is largely generated by homes and businesses.

Small towns might be able to generate enough recycled water to supplement their populations, but they wouldn’t have enough to make a dent in the water needed for nearby farmers to grow food.

And even if they did, they’d need the infrastructure to deliver it to fields miles from the treatment plant.

Which probably wouldn’t make financial sense for cash-strapped cities or farmers living on razor-thin profit margins.

Could small towns use recycled water?

That certainly is a goal driving forthcoming state regulation.

Officials want to ensure that recycled water is safe to drink, without making the cost of compliance so high that small- and medium-sized water providers could never afford to build or maintain a plant.

They want small towns — particularly those that rely solely on limited groundwater, or that struggle with arsenic or so-called “forever chemicals” tainting the quality of the water they do have — to consider Advanced Water Purification as a potential solution for their water woes.

Even still, none of this will be cheap, and it’s widely presumed that small providers would need financial help, perhaps through federal or state grants, to pencil out the cost of such an investment.

Which likely would come after the early adopters, like Phoenix and Scottsdale, send this water to taps.

Why isn't every major city doing this?

Phoenix is talking to other cities in metro Phoenix about joining a regional project at its 91st Avenue wastewater treatment plant.

But it’s unclear which cities will jump onboard, or how much water they’ll bring to the table.

Every city may want to free up a portion of their recycled water to treat and directly return to taps as drinking water.

The rub is that nearly all recycled water is already in use — to irrigate turf, replenish the aquifer, cool the Palo Verde nuclear plant or share with farmers in irrigation districts.

Cities may be slow to convert, for example, if it requires a significant amount of new infrastructure to move water from treatment plants, or if folks that rely on recycled water for other uses protest it going to taps.

In other words, there are plenty of complicating factors that could crimp the impact of Advanced Water Purification.

We’ll just have to see how it plays out.

Want to learn more?

We’ve assembled a panel of industry experts to discuss the future of recycled water in Arizona:

Troy Hayes, Phoenix water director.

Brian Biesemeyer, Scottsdale water director.

Randall Matas, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality water division deputy director.

Arturo Ruiz, lead brewer at Desert Monks Brewing.

Join us from 6-7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Desert Monks Brewing, 1094 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, in Gilbert. Admission is free, and the beer we brewed with recycled water is available for purchase.

