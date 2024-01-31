Drinking straw DNA shows beautician is Lamborghini founder’s granddaughter, court hears

Flavia Borzone, 35, claims she is the sister of 29-year-old socialite and singer Elettra Lamborghini

A beautician from Naples claims she is the secret granddaughter of the founder of Lamborghini sports cars and says she has the DNA – taken from a drinking straw – to prove it.

Flavia Borzone, 35, from Naples, instructed a private detective to retrieve a drinking straw from Elettra Lamborghini, who is a model, socialite and singer, in order to obtain her saliva and prove they are sisters.

Ms Borzone says she is the illegitimate daughter of 76-year-old Tonino Lamborghini, whose father Ferruccio created the luxury car in northern Italy in 1963.

The company is now owned by the Volkswagen Group through its subsidiary, Audi.

Ms Borzone’s claims emerged from a court case in Bologna on Monday.

Experts from the University of Ferrara said that the DNA sample proved a genetic match between Ms Borzone and Ms Lamborghini, showing they were sisters.

Flavia Borzone said ‘I don’t want to offend anyone’ by pursuing her case

Lawyers for the beautician said the DNA link was “irrefutable”. The DNA material had been collected by a private detective from a straw that Ms Lamborghini had used when she drank an iced coffee, the court heard. One Italian newspaper called it “the straw of a thousand secrets”.

Ms Borzone says that she was born from a relationship between her mother, Rosalba Colosimo, and Mr Lamborghini, after they met at a bus stop in Milan in 1980.

Mr Lamborghini was allegedly driving by when he noticed the young woman waiting for a bus and stopped to offer her a lift. The two struck up a relationship and Ms Borzone was born in 1988, it is claimed.

“I don’t want to offend anyone, I just want to know whose daughter I am,” Ms Borzone told the court.

Flavia Borzone says says that she was born from a relationship between her mother and Tonino Lamborghini - BENAINOUS/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Convinced that she is the daughter of Mr Lamborghini, she went public with the claims on television programmes and gossip magazines.

Mr Lamborghini accused her, and her mother, of defamation and the case has now gone to court.

Ms Borzone says that in 2019 she drove from her home in Naples to the town of Funo, near Bologna in northern Italy, hoping to meet the man she claims is her father.

“She had had this niggle for a long time,” said her lawyer, Gian Maria Romanello. “She did not have the same physical features as her supposed father. When he and her mother argued, she would often hear her mother say: ‘She’s not even your daughter.’”

The beautician covertly recorded the conversation she had with Mr Lamborghini and it was presented in court, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

“In the conversation, Mr Lamborghini admitted to having had a relationship with Colossimo [Ms Borzone’s mother],” the lawyer told the court. “They met in 1980 in Milan. Rosalba was waiting for a bus, Tonino passed by in his car, he gave her a lift.”

Ms Borzone’s official first name is Clelia, which was a tribute to Mr Lamborghini’s mother, the court was told.

Ms Borzone was not pursuing the case for financial reasons, her mother said. “My daughter doesn’t want money, she just wants the truth,” Ms Colosimo said. “If it had been all about the money, I would have done all this when Flavia was two years old.”

Flavia Borzone claims she is the granddaughter of Ferruccio Lamborghini, who invented the titular luxury car in Italy in 1963 - Universal Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Mr Lamborghini has denied having any biological link to Ms Borzone.

His lawyers said the DNA material was taken from the straw used by his daughter without her consent. It was therefore “unlawful” and should not be admitted as evidence.

Referring to the DNA test results, Sergio Culiersi, another lawyer for the beautician, said: “We brought to court the proof that she is not lying.”

He said a comparison between the DNA of Ms Borzone and Ms Lamborghini “proved 100 per cent that the women are sisters”.

He added: “For us it was important to show that Flavia Borzone did not want to offend Mr Lamborghini, she just wants to be recognised [as his daughter)]. She has lived for years without knowing who her father is.”

Ms Borzone’s legal team said Mr Lamborghini had refused to undergo a DNA test, hence the fact that they resorted to hiring four private detectives to obtain the drinking straw used by his daughter.

“Our client and Elettra Lamborghini are sisters,” the legal team told the court. “They are daughters of the same father. This should be enough to throw out the accusation of defamation because [Ms Borzone and her mother] have just told the truth.”

Mr Lamborghini is a businessman who runs the eponymous Tonino Lamborghini Ltd, a company that produces luxury goods and accessories inspired by the legendary car firm founded by his father. The company, which also has interests in hotels and resorts, is worth around €400 million, according to Italian media reports

The trial was adjourned until March.

