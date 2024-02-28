Can you drive 10 mph over Mississippi’s speed limit if it’s to keep up with traffic?

We’ve all been behind that one slow driver on the interstate. You know the one.

The driver who unwittingly interferes with you breaking your Gran Turismo 7 record IRL.

Well, let’s play devil’s advocate for a bit.

Say Mr. Slow Driver is actually following the posted speed limit, possibly even creeping one or two miles above the limit driving downhill.

Who’s in the right? Is it the guy following the letter (or number?) of the law or the two dozen motorists slamming on their brakes behind him?

The best way to get drivers to comply with speed limits is to enforce them.

“More than half of all traffic stops result from speeding violations,” according to the NHTSA. “And public support for speed enforcement activities depends on the confidence of the public that speed enforcement is fair, rational, and motivated by safety concerns.”

Whether you drive 1 mph above or 20 mph above the posted speed limit, you are breaking the law and an officer can pull you over for it.

Mississippi’s default speed limit for interstates and controlled access highways with four lanes or more is 65 miles per hour, but can be increased to 70 mph at the discretion of the Mississippi Transportation Commission.

Any government entity that builds a toll road can set that toll road’s speed limit, but cannot set the speed limit higher than 80 miles per hour.

Two-lane highways and undivided roads have a maximum speed limit of 55 mph and Natchez Trace Parkway has a 50 mph speed limit.

The speed limit in residential areas is 25 mph.

The maximum speed in a school zone is 15 mph.

The minimum speed limit for interstates, four-lane highways and two-lane highways is 40 mph.

Posted speed limits are intended for ideal conditions. If there is low visibility due to rain, driving the maximum speed limit is against the law.

Mississippi does not have a points-based system for driving records, according to Mississippi Court Records.

If you are deemed a habitual offender, your license is suspended.

Breaking a Mississippi traffic law can be a traffic violation or infraction. Traffic infractions can be settled by paying fines without a court appearance or by challenging the ticket in court.

Traffic violations can be a felony or misdemeanor. Felony violations involve driving under the influence or causing injuries and deaths.

Traffic offenses that are considered as misdemeanors in Mississippi include:

Drag racing on public roads

Reckless driving

Racing on highways

DUIs

Damage of road construction equipment

Hit and run

Driving without a valid license

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Meeting or overtaking a school bus.

Traffic infractions are not considered criminal offenses. The maximum penalty is usually a fine. Examples of traffic infractions in Mississippi include:

Seatbelt violations

Careless driving

Failure to signal

Speeding

Illegal parking

Running a red light

Right-of-way violations

Unlawful turns or U-turns

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding is a form of aggressive driving.

Aggressive driving is on the rise. The NHTSA identified a number of factors that have contributed to the increase.

Traffic: Traffic congestion brings out aggression. Drivers respond to the traffic by speeding, constantly changing lanes and getting angry at anyone who appears to be hindering their progress.

Running late: When drivers don’t allow for the possibility of congested roads, they often pay more attention to the time passing away than to driving safely or anticipating what other drivers will do.

Anonymity: Driving with the windows up and the radio on can make you feel like you’re in your own little world. Being surrounded by strangers you’ll likely never see again can give some drivers the leeway to disregard good behavior and take chances they wouldn’t take if they thought they would get caught.

Disregard for others and for the law: Aggressive speeding and changing lanes can be situational. Because there are more drivers on the road, your bad day or rare emergency is just one of many.

If you are Mr. Slow, you’ve likely had drivers cut you off, tailgate or share a few nonverbal gestures.

The NHTSA and AAA have a few alternatives to matching those who are speeding:

If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move over and let them by.

Give speeding drivers plenty of space. Speeding drivers may lose control of their vehicle more easily.

Adjust your driving accordingly. Speeding is tied to aggressive driving. If a speeding driver is tailgating you or trying to engage you in risky driving, use judgment to safely steer your vehicle out of the way.

Call the police if you believe a driver is following you or harassing you.

