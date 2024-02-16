Can you drive 10 mph over the speed limit in SC to keep up with traffic? Here’s what state law says

Driving on South Carolina highways can sometimes feel like a race.

No matter how fast you’re driving, it seems like there’s always someone traveling faster and ready to pass you.

With that in mind, what if a good chunk of the traffic is moving faster than you are? Can you then legally travel above the posted speed limit if it’s just to match traffic — even if that means driving 10 mph over the speed limit?

Here’s what South Carolina law says.

Driving 10mph over SC speed limit

Police officers on patrol do have some discretion when it comes to issuing speeding tickets. However, South Carolina has a general speed law that prohibits speeding, even for just 10 mph over the limit.

According to Section 56-5-1520 of the SC Code of Law, “no person shall drive at a greater speed than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard for the actual and potential hazards then existing. Speed must be so controlled to avoid colliding with person or vehicle.”

Under the state law, driving above the posted speed limit but not in excess of 10 mph carries a fine of between $15 and $25.

SC speed limits

Here’s a list of basic speed limits in the state.

70 mph — Interstates where posted

60 mph — Multi-lane divided, primary highways where posted

55 mph — In other locations

40 mph — On unpaved roads

55 mph — Maximum for manufactured homes (10 below max posted speed)

30 mph — In urban districts

A driver must reduce speed when:

Approaching and crossing an intersection

Going around a curve

Approaching a hillcrest

Traveling on a narrow road or bridge

Or by reason of weather or highway conditions

SC speeding penalties

Up to 10 mph: $15-$25

11-15 mph: $25-$50

16-25 mph: $50-$75

Above 25 mph: $75-$200 or imprisoned for no more than 30 days