Can you drive 10 mph over the speed limit to keep up with traffic? What Idaho law says

Like many states, Idaho has steadfast rules regarding speed limits on certain roadways. For example, the speed limit is 35 mph for any residential, business, or urban district or 65 mph on state highways.

If you’re driving over the posted speed limit at any capacity, you’re increasing your chances of being pulled over by a police officer.

But what if you were only speeding a little to pass a car or keep up with the rest of the traffic? Here’s what the law in Idaho says about that:

What happens if you go 10 mph over the speed limit in Idaho?

Whenever you’re pulled over by law enforcement, it’s often up to the police officer’s discretion on what to ticket you for. Even if you were driving only slightly above the speed limit, an officer can still ticket you for speeding if they deem it necessary.

But it is unlikely that an officer would pull you over if you’re going less than 5 mph over the limit because radar technology is not exact, and the officer’s speed gun or your speedometer may be slightly off.

It gets more clear-cut if you’re going at least 5 mph over the speed limit when you get pulled over.

Under Idaho law, despite some officers showing leniency if you’re marginally above the limit, it is technically illegal to drive at any speed greater than the posted speed limit. That means that, as long as the officer has recorded you driving over the limit, it’s within their right to ticket you. The more over the limit you were driving, the more likely you’ll receive a ticket.

But there is one exception. The Idaho Code states that drivers can drive up to 15 mph over the posted speed limit while passing another vehicle going under the limit. This exception only applies on roadways with at least two lanes going both directions and a minimum speed limit of 55 mph.

The overtaking vehicle must not be towing another vehicle, and this rule does not apply in construction zones.

Idaho speed limits

If you need a refresher on Idaho’s maximum speed limits, here’s a cheat sheet:

Residential, business or urban district - 35 mph

Interstate highways - 75 mph or 80 mph if a traffic study concludes it’s in the public interest to increase the limit.

State highways - 65 mph or 70 mph if a traffic study concludes it’s in the public interest to increase the limit.

School zone - 20 mph

Other locations that don’t fall into the above categories - 55 mph

It’s also important to note that local counties and cities may have speed limits different from the state’s guidelines, so always be on the lookout for speed limit signs.

Idaho speeding penalties

If you’re caught speeding in Idaho, most of the time, the officer will issue you with either a warning or a speeding ticket. If you end up with a speeding ticket, here’s what you’ll likely be paying, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s infraction breakdown:

1-15 mph - $90

16 mph or more - $155

Speeding in a construction zone - $106.50

Speeding in a school zone - $156.50

You’ll also gain three points on your license if caught speeding below 15 mph or four points if speeding at 16 mph or more.