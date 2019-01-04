Can You Drive "Blind" Using Only Parking Sensors Like in Netflix's "Bird Box?"

From Car and Driver

Netflix's Bird Box, which was released just before the holiday season, is already the streaming service's most-watched original film ever. You or someone you know probably watched it during their time off from work while seeing off 2018 in sweatpants. The movie has spawned blindfold-themed memes and a wacky (and foolish) viral "Bird Box Challenge" wherein people try everyday tasks blindfolded. We were more taken by the movie's depiction of several characters painting over a Jeep Grand Cherokee's windows before venturing out into the apocalyptic aftermath of mass suicidal mania to scavenge food from a supermarket, essentially driving blind.



If that sounds improbable, well, we thought so too. In the movie, the vehicle's occupants aren't able to look out the windows or use the video feed from its backup camera, because anyone who looks at the supernatural beings succumbs to the aforementioned mania and dies. The fictional driver instead relies on the navigation system's directions and the audible and visual pings of the parking system to slither the Jeep Grand Cherokee between and around wrecked cars and dead bodies (sometimes over dead bodies). Yeah, right.

We had to try this for ourselves. And we just so happened to have a Grand Cherokee like the one used in Bird Box (pictured above) on hand, along with our office's curiously large collection of plastic garbage bins. So we combined the two to test the idea that one could steer a car around obstacles using only the parking sensors and the navigation system. Let us be clear: Don't try this at home. We used an off-road course, and we have some experience driving cars using non-direct-visual means (we tried something similar using night vision a few years back).

